|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters SUNGARNER ENERGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Issuance of securities Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 06, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 2, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 2 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 265 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 18, 2024.
