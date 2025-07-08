Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹6.8
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹6.8
Day's Low₹6.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-31.23
-27.37
-10.54
6.27
Net Worth
-21.22
-17.36
-0.52
16.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.05
22.42
28.2
54.95
yoy growth (%)
-59.64
-20.47
-48.67
-22.49
Raw materials
-14.73
-14.39
-13.85
-29.98
As % of sales
162.74
64.16
49.1
54.56
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.65
-1.89
-2.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-16.53
-2.97
0.76
3.46
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.48
-0.57
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.28
0
0
-1.21
Working capital
-13.11
2.56
5.73
8.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.64
-20.47
-48.67
-22.49
Op profit growth
-442.46
-63.46
-32
6.1
EBIT growth
-438.6
-63.16
-29.57
7.81
Net profit growth
465.39
-484.83
-65.63
6.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,840
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.8
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.8
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.1
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nilesh Kumar Jhalani
Whole-time Director
Rohit Kumar Jhalani
Whole-time Director
Devraj Jhalani
Director
Sapna Jhalani
Independent Director
ATUL KRISHNA KHANDELWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Garima Mahalaha
Shri Ram Bhawan Goushala Road,
Madhya Pradesh - 457001
Tel: 91-7412-235554
Website: http://www.shriramswitchgears.com
Email: info@shriramswitchgears.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Shri Ram Switchgears Limited was incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Shri Ram Switchgears Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 6, 1985. Subsequently, the Company name was ...
Read More
Reports by Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd
