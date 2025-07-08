iifl-logo
Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd Share Price Live

6.8
(0%)
Nov 18, 2022|03:00:42 PM

  • Open6.8
  • Day's High6.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low6.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

6.8

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

6.8

Day's Low

6.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:48 PM
Sep-2023Mar-2023Sep-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.81%

Non-Promoter- 39.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.01

10.01

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-31.23

-27.37

-10.54

6.27

Net Worth

-21.22

-17.36

-0.52

16.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.05

22.42

28.2

54.95

yoy growth (%)

-59.64

-20.47

-48.67

-22.49

Raw materials

-14.73

-14.39

-13.85

-29.98

As % of sales

162.74

64.16

49.1

54.56

Employee costs

-1.32

-1.65

-1.89

-2.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-16.53

-2.97

0.76

3.46

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.48

-0.57

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.28

0

0

-1.21

Working capital

-13.11

2.56

5.73

8.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.64

-20.47

-48.67

-22.49

Op profit growth

-442.46

-63.46

-32

6.1

EBIT growth

-438.6

-63.16

-29.57

7.81

Net profit growth

465.39

-484.83

-65.63

6.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,840

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.8

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.8

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.1

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nilesh Kumar Jhalani

Whole-time Director

Rohit Kumar Jhalani

Whole-time Director

Devraj Jhalani

Director

Sapna Jhalani

Independent Director

ATUL KRISHNA KHANDELWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Garima Mahalaha

Registered Office

Shri Ram Bhawan Goushala Road,

Madhya Pradesh - 457001

Tel: 91-7412-235554

Website: http://www.shriramswitchgears.com

Email: info@shriramswitchgears.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Shri Ram Switchgears Limited was incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Shri Ram Switchgears Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 6, 1985. Subsequently, the Company name was ...
Reports by Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd share price today?

The Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd is ₹6.81 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd is 0 and -0.30 as of 18 Nov ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Nov ‘22

What is the CAGR of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd?

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.26%, 3 Years at -24.17%, 1 Year at -3.08%, 6 Month at -34.38%, 3 Month at -20.25% and 1 Month at -9.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

