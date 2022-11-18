Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-16.53
-2.97
0.76
3.46
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.48
-0.57
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.28
0
0
-1.21
Working capital
-13.11
2.56
5.73
8.67
Other operating items
Operating
-30.32
-0.89
5.93
10.2
Capital expenditure
0
0.22
-0.05
0.04
Free cash flow
-30.32
-0.67
5.87
10.25
Equity raised
12.54
18.49
16.94
12.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
23.9
15.01
11.24
46.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.11
32.82
34.06
69.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.