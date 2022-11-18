Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.05
22.42
28.2
54.95
yoy growth (%)
-59.64
-20.47
-48.67
-22.49
Raw materials
-14.73
-14.39
-13.85
-29.98
As % of sales
162.74
64.16
49.1
54.56
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.65
-1.89
-2.63
As % of sales
14.58
7.38
6.71
4.79
Other costs
-2.55
-3.59
-4.82
-11.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.19
16.02
17.11
20.2
Operating profit
-9.55
2.78
7.63
11.22
OPM
-105.52
12.43
27.06
20.42
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.48
-0.57
-0.71
Interest expense
-6.78
-5.85
-7.04
-7.63
Other income
0.2
0.57
0.75
0.58
Profit before tax
-16.53
-2.97
0.76
3.46
Taxes
-0.28
0
0
-1.21
Tax rate
1.69
-0.22
0.87
-35.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.81
-2.97
0.77
2.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-16.81
-2.97
0.77
2.24
yoy growth (%)
465.39
-484.83
-65.63
6.6
NPM
-185.72
-13.25
2.73
4.09
