Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd Summary

Shri Ram Switchgears Limited was incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Shri Ram Switchgears Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 6, 1985. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Shri Ram Switchgears Limited, pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited Company, vide a fresh certification of incorporation dated January 3, 2017.The Company Is involved in engineering and manufacturing of transformers and full range of HT & LT switchgears, Distribution boards, Distribution Boxes, Control and Relay Panel, Feeder Pillars, ACB Boxes, Single Phase Boxes, MCB & MCCB panels, Junction Boxes, A.C./D.C.Boards and other related products. It undertakes turnkey projects including erection, installation, operation, and maintenance services of power transmission lines.The Company executed its first major order worth Rs.2.12 Crores from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, for supplying Distribution boxes in 1994. Later in 1999, the Company commenced manufacturing Transformers of 25 KVA. It delivered 1,000 Transformers of 25 KVA capacity to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited an in 2011, further delivered Companys first Transformer of 5 MVA to M.P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co. Ltd. It modernized the process and imported Optical Fiber Laser Cutting Machine from Italy in 2014, and also enhanced the production and bring precision into their products.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer comprising of 26,70,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 5.07 Crores in May, 2017 and listed its Equity Shares on SME - Emerge Platform of NSE Limited effective from 07 June, 2017.