No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.32
14.32
14.32
14.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
218
153.94
90.16
72.83
Net Worth
232.32
168.26
104.48
87.15
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
867.55
873.88
625.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
867.55
873.88
625.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.5
2.77
2.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
791.8
|121.26
|1,24,683.24
|286.39
|0.16
|2,643.49
|44.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,322.55
|71.55
|1,18,322.82
|369.1
|0.36
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,386
|63.45
|1,14,133.85
|351.74
|0.82
|3,144.52
|339.5
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,603.7
|50.03
|1,03,528.25
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
20,062.9
|177.03
|89,425.09
|131.6
|0.03
|1,429.35
|945.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
NIRAL KRUPESHBHAI PATEL
Whole Time Director
Krupeshbhai Narharibhai Patel
Whole Time Director
Amish Krupeshbhai Patel
Whole Time Director
Tanmay Surendrabhai Patel
Independent Director
Milin Kaimas Mehta
Independent Director
Bhadresh Bhupendrabhai Chauhan
Independent Director
Dukhabandhu Rath
Independent Director
JINKAL DARSHAN PATEL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejalben Saunakkumar Panchal
Plot No 1503/4 GIDC Estate,
Vithal Udyognagar,
Gujarat - 388121
Tel: +91 63596 69331
Website: http://www.aetrafo.com
Email: complianceofficer@aetrafo.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Atlanta Electricals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.