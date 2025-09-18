iifl-logo

Atlanta Electricals Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Atlanta Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Atlanta Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2025|01:24 PM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.35%

Non-Promoter- 5.64%

Institutions: 5.64%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atlanta Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.32

14.32

14.32

14.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

218

153.94

90.16

72.83

Net Worth

232.32

168.26

104.48

87.15

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

867.55

873.88

625.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

867.55

873.88

625.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.5

2.77

2.03

Atlanta Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

791.8

121.261,24,683.24286.390.162,643.4944.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,322.55

71.551,18,322.82369.10.363,867.8344.18

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,386

63.451,14,133.85351.740.823,144.52339.5

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

3,603.7

50.031,03,528.25659.8903,369.92327.45

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

20,062.9

177.0389,425.09131.60.031,429.35945.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atlanta Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

NIRAL KRUPESHBHAI PATEL

Whole Time Director

Krupeshbhai Narharibhai Patel

Whole Time Director

Amish Krupeshbhai Patel

Whole Time Director

Tanmay Surendrabhai Patel

Independent Director

Milin Kaimas Mehta

Independent Director

Bhadresh Bhupendrabhai Chauhan

Independent Director

Dukhabandhu Rath

Independent Director

JINKAL DARSHAN PATEL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejalben Saunakkumar Panchal

Registered Office

Plot No 1503/4 GIDC Estate,

Vithal Udyognagar,

Gujarat - 388121

Tel: +91 63596 69331

Website: http://www.aetrafo.com

Email: complianceofficer@aetrafo.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Atlanta Electricals Ltd share price today?

The Atlanta Electricals Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Atlanta Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atlanta Electricals Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atlanta Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atlanta Electricals Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atlanta Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atlanta Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atlanta Electricals Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atlanta Electricals Ltd?

Atlanta Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atlanta Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atlanta Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

