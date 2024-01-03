To the Members of Atlanta Electricals Limited (Formerly known as Atlanta Electricals Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Atlanta Electricals Limited (formerly known as Atlanta Electricals Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Special Purpose Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Special Purpose Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Special Purpose Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Special Purpose Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (together herein referred to "as the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of fhe Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Special Purpose Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on fhe Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Information. i

Emphasis of Matter - Basis of Accounting and Restriction on Use

We draw attention to the Note 2 (A) to the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, which describes the basis of accounting, including the approach to and purpose of preparing them. The Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the company solely for the purpose of preparing Restated Consolidated Financial Information to be included in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), red herring prospectus (RHP) and prospectus (Prospectus) (collectively referred to as the "Offer Documents") in connection with the proposed initial public offering of equity shares of the Company as required by Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 and as required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations") and the Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) ("the Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. As a result, the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may not be suitable for another purpose.

Our report is issued solely for the aforementioned purpose and accordingly may not be suitable for any other purpose, and should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose or to any other party without our prior written consent. Further, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person, except as stated above, to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also,

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of fhe Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an undertaking of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 (3) (i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Special Purpose Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentations.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.