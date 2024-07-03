Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹238.05
Prev. Close₹237.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹94.64
Day's High₹238.5
Day's Low₹225.35
52 Week's High₹396.75
52 Week's Low₹190
Book Value₹43.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)543.45
P/E51.12
EPS4.64
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.68
1.01
1.01
1.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.52
23.88
16.34
14.59
Net Worth
41.2
24.89
17.35
15.6
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Kanwar Jindal
Whole-time Director
Sapna Jindal
Independent Director
Surojit Bose
Independent Director
Dheeraj Mangla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Sandal.
Non Executive Director
Tarun Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shivalic Power Control Ltd
Summary
Shivalic Power Control Ltd was originally incorporated on October 08, 2004 as a Private Limited Company as Shivalic Power Control Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shivalic Power Control Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on January 08, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Promoter Mr. Amit Kanwar Jindal started the Company in 2004 with Low Voltage Panel assembly to constantly provide quality products by adapting to the latest technologies. During this journey of two decades, it served more than 500+ Clients in different industries such as Sugar, Papers, Cement, Steel, FMCG, Automobile etc.In 2013, Mr Jindal acquired 50% share from Mr. Som Sharma One of the First Director of Company to hold whole interest in the Company. In 2022, Shivalic exported their PCC panels to Mongol refinery project via Kalpataru Power Transmission LimitedThe Company is an ISO-certified LT and HT electric panel manufacturer with an operating history of 20 years. The in-house manufacturing unit allowed the Company to manufacture a diversified range of electric panels such as PCC Panels, IMCC Panels, Smart Panels, MCC Panels, DG synchronisation panels, Outdoor panels, HT Panels up to 33KV, VFD Panels, Power Distribution Boards, Bus Duct and LT & HT APFC Panels. The manufacturing facil
Read More
The Shivalic Power Control Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivalic Power Control Ltd is ₹543.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shivalic Power Control Ltd is 51.12 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivalic Power Control Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivalic Power Control Ltd is ₹190 and ₹396.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shivalic Power Control Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -27.36%, 6 Month at -34.10%, 3 Month at 17.31% and 1 Month at 4.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.