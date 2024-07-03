iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivalic Power Control Ltd Share Price

225.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open238.05
  • Day's High238.5
  • 52 Wk High396.75
  • Prev. Close237.2
  • Day's Low225.35
  • 52 Wk Low 190
  • Turnover (lac)94.64
  • P/E51.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.15
  • EPS4.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)543.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shivalic Power Control Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

238.05

Prev. Close

237.2

Turnover(Lac.)

94.64

Day's High

238.5

Day's Low

225.35

52 Week's High

396.75

52 Week's Low

190

Book Value

43.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

543.45

P/E

51.12

EPS

4.64

Divi. Yield

0

Shivalic Power Control Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shivalic Power Control Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shivalic Power Control Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.85%

Non-Promoter- 5.23%

Institutions: 5.23%

Non-Institutions: 23.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shivalic Power Control Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.68

1.01

1.01

1.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.52

23.88

16.34

14.59

Net Worth

41.2

24.89

17.35

15.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shivalic Power Control Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shivalic Power Control Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Kanwar Jindal

Whole-time Director

Sapna Jindal

Independent Director

Surojit Bose

Independent Director

Dheeraj Mangla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Sandal.

Non Executive Director

Tarun Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivalic Power Control Ltd

Summary

Shivalic Power Control Ltd was originally incorporated on October 08, 2004 as a Private Limited Company as Shivalic Power Control Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shivalic Power Control Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on January 08, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Promoter Mr. Amit Kanwar Jindal started the Company in 2004 with Low Voltage Panel assembly to constantly provide quality products by adapting to the latest technologies. During this journey of two decades, it served more than 500+ Clients in different industries such as Sugar, Papers, Cement, Steel, FMCG, Automobile etc.In 2013, Mr Jindal acquired 50% share from Mr. Som Sharma One of the First Director of Company to hold whole interest in the Company. In 2022, Shivalic exported their PCC panels to Mongol refinery project via Kalpataru Power Transmission LimitedThe Company is an ISO-certified LT and HT electric panel manufacturer with an operating history of 20 years. The in-house manufacturing unit allowed the Company to manufacture a diversified range of electric panels such as PCC Panels, IMCC Panels, Smart Panels, MCC Panels, DG synchronisation panels, Outdoor panels, HT Panels up to 33KV, VFD Panels, Power Distribution Boards, Bus Duct and LT & HT APFC Panels. The manufacturing facil
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shivalic Power Control Ltd share price today?

The Shivalic Power Control Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalic Power Control Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivalic Power Control Ltd is ₹543.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivalic Power Control Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivalic Power Control Ltd is 51.12 and 5.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivalic Power Control Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivalic Power Control Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivalic Power Control Ltd is ₹190 and ₹396.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shivalic Power Control Ltd?

Shivalic Power Control Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -27.36%, 6 Month at -34.10%, 3 Month at 17.31% and 1 Month at 4.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivalic Power Control Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivalic Power Control Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.86 %
Institutions - 5.24 %
Public - 23.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivalic Power Control Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.