Shivalic Power Control Ltd Summary

Shivalic Power Control Ltd was originally incorporated on October 08, 2004 as a Private Limited Company as Shivalic Power Control Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shivalic Power Control Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on January 08, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Promoter Mr. Amit Kanwar Jindal started the Company in 2004 with Low Voltage Panel assembly to constantly provide quality products by adapting to the latest technologies. During this journey of two decades, it served more than 500+ Clients in different industries such as Sugar, Papers, Cement, Steel, FMCG, Automobile etc.In 2013, Mr Jindal acquired 50% share from Mr. Som Sharma One of the First Director of Company to hold whole interest in the Company. In 2022, Shivalic exported their PCC panels to Mongol refinery project via Kalpataru Power Transmission LimitedThe Company is an ISO-certified LT and HT electric panel manufacturer with an operating history of 20 years. The in-house manufacturing unit allowed the Company to manufacture a diversified range of electric panels such as PCC Panels, IMCC Panels, Smart Panels, MCC Panels, DG synchronisation panels, Outdoor panels, HT Panels up to 33KV, VFD Panels, Power Distribution Boards, Bus Duct and LT & HT APFC Panels. The manufacturing facility is located at Ballabgarh, in Haryana, having a production capacity of 10,000 Verticals per annum.The Company has a dedicated team of engineers who are experts in designing and developing advanced designs which enableto manufacture the Techno Modular Design - Fully Bolted Panels with Aluminium and Copper Bus Bar, which make different from traditional welding panel manufacturers with a strong focus on the quality of the panel. Electrical Panel is an electrical distribution board that receives power from generator or transformer and distributes the same to various electronic devices and distribution boards. It gives an operator full access to the whole electric system of a specific location within one large electric board, and with that access, operators can monitor and maintain the entire electric power system. An electrical panel provides the fastest and easiest method of troubleshooting and clearing issues, and multiple protection devices within an electrical panel give safety to the whole power system of a specific power system. The Company is proposing the Fresh Public Issue of 64,32,000 Equity Shares.