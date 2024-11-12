iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivalic Power Control Ltd Board Meeting

216.4
(-3.57%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Shivalic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding REVISED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
1. Adoption of Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024.2. To appoint a Director in place of Mrs. Sapna Jindal (DIN: 03269137), Whole-Time Director who is liable to retire by rotation. . 3. Regularisation of Mr. Tarun Aggarwal (DIN: 09332048), Additional Director as a Director.4. Increase in remuneration of Mr. Amit Jindal (DIN: 00034633), Managing Director.5. Increase in remuneration of Mrs. Sapna Jindal (DIN: 09332048), Whole Time Director.6. Fix date, time & venue for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, to fix the record date for Book Closure & to approve the draft notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.7. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.8. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.9. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at Annual General Meeting.10. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Shivalic Power Control Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)

Shivalic: Related News

No Record Found

