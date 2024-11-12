|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding REVISED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|1. Adoption of Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024.2. To appoint a Director in place of Mrs. Sapna Jindal (DIN: 03269137), Whole-Time Director who is liable to retire by rotation. . 3. Regularisation of Mr. Tarun Aggarwal (DIN: 09332048), Additional Director as a Director.4. Increase in remuneration of Mr. Amit Jindal (DIN: 00034633), Managing Director.5. Increase in remuneration of Mrs. Sapna Jindal (DIN: 09332048), Whole Time Director.6. Fix date, time & venue for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, to fix the record date for Book Closure & to approve the draft notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.7. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.8. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.9. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at Annual General Meeting.10. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Shivalic Power Control Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.