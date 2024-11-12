1. Adoption of Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024.2. To appoint a Director in place of Mrs. Sapna Jindal (DIN: 03269137), Whole-Time Director who is liable to retire by rotation. . 3. Regularisation of Mr. Tarun Aggarwal (DIN: 09332048), Additional Director as a Director.4. Increase in remuneration of Mr. Amit Jindal (DIN: 00034633), Managing Director.5. Increase in remuneration of Mrs. Sapna Jindal (DIN: 09332048), Whole Time Director.6. Fix date, time & venue for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, to fix the record date for Book Closure & to approve the draft notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.7. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.8. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.9. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at Annual General Meeting.10. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Shivalic Power Control Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)