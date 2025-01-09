Shivalic Power Control Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION

One should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with our section titled "Financial Statements" and the chapter titled "Financial Information" on page 160 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. This discussion contains forward-looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance and involves numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 24 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year.

In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Shivalic Power Control Limited, our Company.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Shivalic Power Control Limited is an ISO-certified LT and HT electric panel manufacturer with an operating history of 20 years. We are a technology-driven company with a strong focus on quality, design and product development, which has allowed us to develop products suited to our customers requirements. Our 1,25,000 Sq. Feet of in-house manufacturing unit allowed us to manufacture a diversified range of electric panels such as PCC Panels, IMCC Panels, Smart Panels, MCC Panels, DG synchronisation panels, Outdoor panels, HT Panels up to 33KV, VFD Panels, Power Distribution Boards, Bus Duct and LT & HT APFC Panels. We are authorised by industry leaders such as L&T, Siemens, Schneider Electric and TDK to manufacture fully type- tested panels as per IEC 61439 – 1&2 ,IEC 61641, IS1893 which we serve to more than 15+ industrial Sectors in India as well as in outside India, viz, Nepal, Bangladesh, African countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Algeria.

The company has a dedicated team of engineers who are experts in designing and developing advanced designs which enable us to manufacture the Techno Modular Design – Fully Bolted Panels with Aluminium and Copper Bus Bar, which make us different from traditional welding panel manufacturers with a strong focus on the quality of the panel.

Our promoter Mr. Amit Kanwar Jindal started Shivalic in 2004 with Low Voltage Panel assembly with a vision to constantly provide quality products by adapting to the latest technologies. During this journey of two decades, Shivalic has served more than 500+ Clients in different industries such as Sugar, Papers, Cement, Steel, FMCG, Automobile etc. Our clientele in this industry includes Hewlett Packard, DCM Shriram, Rungta Mines, Reliance Cement, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW, Bikaji Foods, Dabur, Radico, Naini Paper, J K Paper, Orient Papers, J K Cement, Escorts, Yamaha Motors and many more. We do not limit ourselves to traditional application of panels, our sales & marketing team is always keen to identify new opportunities where we can supply our panels. a

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR AND STUB PERIOD

As per mutual discussion between the Board of the Company and LM, in the opinion of the Board of the Company there have not arisen any circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months except as follows:

The Board of Directors of our company appointed Ms. Neha Sandal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in the Board Meeting held on December 07, 2023.

The Board of Directors of our company appointed Mr. Pankaj Joshi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the Board Meeting held on December 07, 2023.

Change in status of the Company from private limited to public limited vide special resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on December 06, 2023. Subsequently the name of our Company was changed as "Shivalic Power Control Limited" and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 08, 2024, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.

The Shareholders of our Company approved appointment of Mr. Amit Kanwar Jindal as Managing Director in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 04, 2024.

The Shareholders of our Compaany regularized the appointment of Mrs. Sapna Jindal as Whole Time Director in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 04, 2024.

The Shareholders of our Company regularized the appointment of Mr. Surojit Bose and Mr. Dheeraj Mangla as a Non-Executive Independent Directors in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on January 04, 2024.

The authorized capital of the Company has been increased from ? 1,10,00,000 to ? 25,00,00,000 by creation of 23,90,00,000 new Equity Shares of ?10 each vide ordinary resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 10, 2024.

The Board of Directors of our Company approved bonus allotment of 1,60,83,392 equity shares in the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024.

The Board of Directors of our Company approved allotment of 5,95,150 equity shares on Private Placement basis in the Board Meeting held on March 05, 2024.

The Board of Directors of our Company have approved raising of funds by way of Initial Public Offering vide its resolution dated March 05, 2024.

The Board of Directors of our Company have been authorised to raise the funds by way of Initial Public Offering vide special resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 06, 2023.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 24 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Changes, if any, in the regulations / regulatory framework / economic policies in India and / or in foreign countries, which affect national & international finance.

ability to retain our skilled personnel;

Supply Chain Management;

Performance of Companys competitors;

Significant developments in Indias economic and fiscal policies;

Volatility in the Indian and global capital market.

DISCUSSION ON RESULT OF OPERATION

Our Significant Accounting Policies

Overview of Revenue & Expenditure

Our revenue and expenses are reported in the following manner:

Revenues

Revenue of operations

Our principal component of revenue from operations is generated from the manufacturing and sale of Electric Control Panels.

Other Income

Our other income mainly comprises of interest income on bank deposits, foreign exchange fluctuation gain/loss and other miscellaneous income.

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended December 31, 2023* For the period ended March 31, 2023 2022 2021 Income Revenue from operations 6,355.88 8,215.68 5,733.20 5,222.44 As a % of total Income 99.64% 99.35% 99.86% 99.70% Other Income 23.28 53.71 8.24 15.56 As a % of Total Income 0.36% 0.65% 0.14% 0.30% Total Income 6,379.16 8,269.39 5,741.44 5,238.01

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Cost of material consumed, employee benefit expenses, finance cost, Depreciation & Amortization expenses and other expenses.

Cost of material consumed

Cost of material consumed are primarily in relation to purchases raw material (such as switchgears, MCBs etc.) for manufacturing.

Changes in Inventory of finished goods & work- in progress

Changes in Inventory of finished goods & work- in progress primarily consist of work in progress and finished goods.

Employment Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefit expenses mainly include salaries and other benefits, contribution to Provident Fund and other funds and staff welfare expenses.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs mainly include interest expense on borrowings and other borrowing cost.

Depreciation

Depreciation includes depreciation of tangible assets.

Other Expenses

It includes Power & Fuel, Insurance, Legal & Professional, Repair & Maintenance-Machinery & Building, Legal & Professional Expenses and other miscellaneous expenses.

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATION:

Particulars For the Period from 01.04.202 3 to 31.12.202 3 For the year ended March 31, 2023 (Lakhs) 2022 (Lakhs) 2021 (Lakhs) Income: I. Revenue from Operations 6,355.88 8,215.68 5,733.2 0 5,222.4 4 As a % of Total Income 99.64% 99.35% 99.86% 99.70% %Increase (Decrease) - 43.30% 9.78% - II. Other Income 23.28 53.71 8.24 15.56 As a % of Total Income 0.36% 0.65% 0.14% 0.30% %Increase (Decrease) - 552.07% -47.08% - III. Total Income (I + II) 6,379.16 8,269.39 5,741.4 4 5,238.0 1 Variance - 2,527.95 503.43 - Variance % - 44.03% 9.61% - IV. Expenses: Cost of Materials Consumed 5,413.31 6,449.94 4,357.5 3 4,667.6 2 As a % of Total Income 84.86% 78.00% 75.90% 89.11% %Increase (Decrease) - 48.02% -6.64% - Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods & WIP (806.85) (24.24) 526.02 (303.97) As a % of Total Income -12.65% -0.29% 9.16% -5.80% %Increase (Decrease) - - 104.61% 273.05% - Employee Benefits Expenses 267.48 246.43 216.40 217.00 As a % of Total Income 4.19% 2.98% 3.77% 4.14% %Increase (Decrease) - 13.88% -0.28% - Finance Costs 221.24 242.61 214.22 279.57 As a % of Total Income 3.47% 2.93% 3.73% 5.34% %Increase (Decrease) - 13.25% -23.37% - Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 82.55 124.46 106.90 127.47 As a % of Total Income 1.29% 1.51% 1.86% 2.43% %Increase (Decrease) - 16.43% -16.14% - Other Expenses 172.17 271.41 129.19 139.81 As a % of Total Income 2.70% 3.28% 2.25% 2.67% %Increase (Decrease) - 110.10% -7.60% - V. Total Expenses 5,349.90 7,310.61 5,550.2 5 5,127.4 9 As a % of Total Income 83.87% 88.41% 96.67% 97.89% %Increase (Decrease) - 31.72% 8.24% - Earning Before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBITDA) 1,309.77 1,272.13 504.07 501.98 As a % of Total Income 20.53% 15.38% 8.78% 9.58% %Increase (Decrease) - 152.37% 0.42% - Earning Before Interest Tax (EBIT) 1,227.22 1,147.67 397.17 374.51 As a % of Total Income 19.24% 13.88% 6.92% 7.15% %Increase (Decrease) - 188.96% 6.05% - VI. Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (III-V) 1,029.26 958.78 191.19 110.51 As a % of Total Income 16.13% 11.59% 3.33% 2.11% %Increase (Decrease) - 401.48% 73.01% - VIII . Profit/(Loss) After Tax (VI-VII) 760.11 716.26 174.81 67.29 As a % of Total Income 11.92% 8.66% 3.04% 1.28% %Increase (Decrease) - 309.73% 159.80% -

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Income from Operations

Our revenue from operations for the period ended December 31, 2023 was Rs. 6,355.88 Lakhs which is almost 99.64% of the total revenue and which includes sale of goods.

Other Income

Our other income for the period ended December 31, 2023 was Rs. 23.28 Lakhs which was about 0.36% of total revenue.

Expenditure

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of material consumed for the period ended December 31, 2023 was Rs. 5,413.31 Lakhs which was about

84.86 % of the total revenue and which includes purchase of inventory.

Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in -progress, stock-in trade

The Changes in inventory of finished goods costs for the period ended December 31, 2023 were Rs. (806.85) Lakhs which was about (12.65) % of the total revenue and it primarily consist of changes in Finished goods.

Employee Benefits expenses

The employee benefits expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023 were Rs. 267.48 Lakhs which was about 4.19 % of the total revenue and which include salaries and other benefits, contribution to Provident fund, gratuity and other funds and staff welfare expenses.

Financial Costs

Financial costs for the period ended December 31, 2023 were Rs. 221.24 Lakhs which was about 3.47% of the total revenue and which consists of include interest expense on borrowings and other borrowing cost.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation for the period ended December 21, 2023 were Rs. 82.55 Lakhs which was about 1.29 % of the total revenue and which consists of depreciation of tangible assets.

Other Expenses

The other expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023 were Rs. 172.17 Lakhs which was about 2.70% of the total revenue and which include Power & Fuel, Insurance, Legal & Professional, Repair & Maintenance- Machinery & Building, Legal & Professional Expenses and other miscellaneous expenses.

EBIDTA

Our EBITDA for the period ended December 31, 2023 were Rs. 1,309.77 Lakhs.

Profit before Interest and Tax

Our PBIT for the period ended December 31, 2023 were Rs. 1,029.26 Lakhs.

Profit /(Loss) after Tax

PAT for the period ended December 31, 2023 was Rs. 760.11 Lakhs.

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Income

Revenue from Operation:

The Total Revenue Form Operation of the company has increased by ? 2,482.47 lakhs and 43.30 % from ? 5,733.20 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 8,215.68 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. As a business strategy, the issuer company have started bidding for higher order value as compared to the last year which provide the company a competitive edge and become the major reason for increase in revenue. Apart from this, the issuer company has also reduced the dependency from one state (Haryana) which contribute approx. 61.36% in FY 22 and now in FY 23 it is approx. 29.21% of Total Revenue from Operation.

Other Income:

The ‘other income has increased by 552.07% from ? 8.24 Lakhs in Fiscal 2022 to ? 53.71 Lakhs in Fiscal 2023, primarily as a result of increase in cash discount from ? 3.18 Lakhs in Fiscal 2022 to 31.21 Lakhs in Fiscal 2023.

Expenditure

Total Expenditure increased by ? 1,760.36 Lakhs and 31.72% from ? 5,550.25 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 7,310.61 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The Overall expenditure was increased mainly due to increase in Cost of Material Consumed.

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed increased by ? 2,092.42 Lakhs and 48.02% from ? 4,357.53 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 6,449.94 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Cost of material consumed increases due to increase in business volume and operations.

Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in -progress, stock-in trade

Changes in inventory of finished goods decreased by ? 550.26 Lakhs and (104.61) % from ? 526.02 Lakh in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? (24.24) Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The decrease of change in inventory is primarily due to excess inventory, as a company is shifting to deliver big size orders for which the company increase the on-floor time and start holding excess inventory as compared to the FY 22.

Employee Benefit Expense

Employee Benefit Expenses increased by ? 30.03 Lakhs and 13.88% from ? 216.40 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 246.43 lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Overall employee cost was increased due to increase in number of employees and annual increment of salaries & other benefits of employees.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs has decreased by ? 28.39 Lakhs and 13.25% from ? 214.22 lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 242.61 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly on account of decrease in long term loans & advances from ? 31.17 Lakhs in FY ?2022 to ? 24.00 Lakhs in FY 2023 and decrease in short-term borrowing from ? 1797.22 Lakhs in FY 2022 to ?1454.03 Lakhs in FY 2023.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation in terms of value increased by ? 17.56 Lakhs and 16.43% from ? 106.90 lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 124.46 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The Depreciation is increase due to addition of new assets in the pool. However, the total asset of the company has been decreased during the year.

Other Expenses

Other Expense was increased by ? 142.23 Lakhs and 110.10% from ? 129.19 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? 271.41 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Other Expense was increased due to increase in power & fuel charges, Repair & Maintenance – Machinery & Building, legal and professional fees, and other miscellaneous expenses.

Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax

Profit / Loss before Interest, Depreciation and Tax has increased by ? 768.06 Lakhs and 152.37% from ? 504.07 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax of ? 1,272.13 lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Profit before exceptional & extraordinary items and Tax was increased due to increase in revenue from operations and increase in profit margins.

Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items

Net Profit has increased by ? 541.44 lakhs and 309.73% from ? 174.81 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to profit of ? 716.26 lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The major reason for increase in the net profit margin is because of the rising order size and increases in the margins of the company. Apart from it, RMC (raw material) also falls with rising volumes, as we get better discounts from vendors.

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Income

Revenue from Operation:

Total revenue has increased by ? 510.76 Lakhs and 9.78% from ? 5,222.44 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 5,733.20 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The increase in revenue of the company is attributed to the organic growth of the company.

Other Income:

Our other income decreased by ? 7.33 Lakhs and 47.08% from ? 15.56 Lakhs in Fiscal 2021 to ? 8.24 Lakhs in Fiscal 2022, primarily as a result of decrease in the interest income ? 5.40 from ? 7.36 in Fiscal 2021 to 1.96 in fiscal 2022.

Expenditure

Total Expenditure increased by ? 422.75 Lakhs and 8.24% from ? 5,127.49 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 5,550.25 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The reason for increase in the expenditure is due to increase in the volume and business operation.

Cost of Material consumed

Cost of material consumed decreased by ? 310.09 Lakhs and 6.64% from ? 4,667.62 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 4357.53 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Cost of material consumed as the company has start purchasing the raw material directly from the OEMs at lower cost as compared to their distributors because of which the cost of goods sold is reduced.

Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in -progress, stock-in trade

Changes in inventory of finished goods increased by ? 830.00 Lakhs and 273.05 % from ? (303.97) Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 526.02 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The reason for increase in change in inventory is due to increase in operations of the company.

Employee Benefit Expense

Employee Benefit Expenses decreased by ? 0.60 lakhs and 0.28 % from ? 217.00 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021 to ? 216.40 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs decreased by ? 65.35 lakhs and 23.37% from ? 279.57 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 306.54 lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The Decrease in finance cost of the company is decreased consequent to decrease in the long-term borrowings of the company.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation in terms of value decreased by ? 20.57 lakhs and 16.14 % from ? 127.47 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 106.90 lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Other Expenses

Other Expense was decreased by ? 10.63 Lakhs and 7.60% from ? 139.81 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? 129.19 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Other Expense was decreased primarily due to decrease in the Bad Debts of the company by ? 15.48 from ? 16.67 in Fiscal 2021 to ? 1.19 Lakhs Fiscal 2022.

Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax

Profit / Loss before Interest, Depreciation and Tax has increased by ? 80.68 lakhs and 73.01 % from ? 110.51 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to Profit of ? 191.19 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Profit before exceptional & extraordinary items and Tax was increased due to increase in revenue from operations and increase in profit margins.

Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items

Net Profit has increased by ? 107.52 Lakhs and 159.80% from ? 67.29 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to profit of ? 174.81 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The increase in net profit margin is increased due to increase in the business & operations.

INFORMATION REQUIRED AS PER ITEM (II) (C) (I) OF PART A OF SCHEDULE VI TO THE SEBI REGULATIONS:

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions Except as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, during the periods under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered unusual or infrequent. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations Other than as described in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 24 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no known significant economic changes that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities. Income and sales of our Company on account of sale of panels. Whether the company has followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues Our Company has not followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues. Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation. Future relationship between Costs and Income Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by competition, demand/supply situation, Indian Government Policies, foreign exchange rates and interest rates quoted by banks & others. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices. Increases in our revenues are by and large linked to increases in the volume of business. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operates The company is operating in manufacturing of electric power control and its various grades, Relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Our Industry" beginning on page 93 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segments Our Company has not announced any new services and product and segment / scheme, other than disclosure in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. The extent to which the business is seasonal Our Companys business is not seasonal. However, as per our past trend the revenue from operations in quarter 3 & 4 is comparatively more than quarter 1 & 2 depend on countrys economy situation and inflation. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers For revenue bifurcation from Top 10 Customer please refer the chapter titled "Our Business" on page 123 of Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Competitive Conditions

We do face competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. We have, over a period of time, developed certain competitive strengths which have been discussed in section titled "Our Business" on page 105 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.