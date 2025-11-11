No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.54
122.54
122.54
13.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
108.89
Reserves
215
70.55
58.53
30.51
Net Worth
239.54
193.09
181.07
153.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
737.95
|104.38
|1,16,210.21
|307.18
|0.17
|2,649.19
|48.72
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,054.35
|65.77
|1,08,771.67
|369.1
|0.39
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
4,993.15
|59.88
|1,05,809.03
|409.04
|0.88
|3,285.33
|339.5
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,314.95
|33.21
|95,351.52
|1,159.53
|0
|4,581.84
|390.65
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
273.2
|175.13
|95,129.97
|367.67
|0.18
|7,511.8
|71.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
53A/6 Nr.NDPL Industrial Area,
Sat Guru Ram Singh Marg,
Delhi - 110015
Tel: +91 11 4105 5305
Website: http://www.utlsolarfujiyama.com
Email: investor@utlsolarfujiyama.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
