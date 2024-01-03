Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.54
122.54
122.54
13.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
108.89
Reserves
215
70.55
58.53
30.51
Net Worth
239.54
193.09
181.07
153.05
Minority Interest
Debt
204.58
215.32
141.42
32.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.47
5.93
0.58
0.06
Total Liabilities
459.59
414.34
323.07
185.9
Fixed Assets
276.08
240.2
114.2
83.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.94
1.7
1.18
0.74
Networking Capital
164.8
158.88
187.45
95.41
Inventories
232.15
187.2
178.07
72.59
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
64.68
28.54
39.47
45.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.96
45.06
47.33
32.77
Sundry Creditors
-115.06
-71.36
-45.73
-37.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-38.93
-30.56
-31.69
-17.72
Cash
14.78
13.57
20.23
6.55
Total Assets
459.6
414.35
323.07
185.89
