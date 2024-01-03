Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
737.95
|104.38
|1,16,210.21
|307.18
|0.17
|2,649.19
|48.72
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,054.35
|65.77
|1,08,771.67
|369.1
|0.39
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
4,993.15
|59.88
|1,05,809.03
|409.04
|0.88
|3,285.33
|339.5
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,314.95
|33.21
|95,351.52
|1,159.53
|0
|4,581.84
|390.65
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
273.2
|175.13
|95,129.97
|367.67
|0.18
|7,511.8
|71.17
