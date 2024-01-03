To the Members of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited (formerly known as Fujiyama Power Systems Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its profit and total comprehensive income (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements. information Other than the Financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and shall comply with the relevant applicable requirement of SA 720 (Revised), The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, totai comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from materia! misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered materia! if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. f

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls,

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainly exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content ^-tbesfeancia! statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represen^^ttffi^^feng transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. (fef s]

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by taw have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books,

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the fndian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 35 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (eitherirpm borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Companyd^phW^^pther person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"!, with the und^iraflHina>A^Qther recorded in writina or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b). The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend during the year,

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for ail relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure A to the independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2025)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and details of Right of Use Assets under which these assets are verified in a phased manner to cover all assets over a period of 3 years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment and details of Right of Use Assets were verified during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, no materia! discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year, being under cost model. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

?e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year (except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties). For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained by the management and in respect of goods-in-transit, the goods have been received subsequent to year end. Based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and (no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification as compared to the book records).

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capita! limits in excess of ? 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of trade receivables and inventories. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company for the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a)-(f) of the Order are not applicable. The Company has made investment during the year, in respect of which:

(b) the investments made are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

Hvl The Comoanv has not entered into anv transaction covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits and in our opinion, the Company is not holding any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Further the Company had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Companys products. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prime facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company, However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, duty of customs, income tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases except for delays in the payment of advance income taxes. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for provident fund amounting to Rs. 0.1 million which have been deposited subsequently in June 2025. We are informed that the operations of the Company during the year, did not give rise to any liability for sales-tax, service tax, value added tax and duty of excise.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following cases:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (?) Amount paid under Protest (?) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remark s, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Taxes 12.65 million 5.86 million AY 2018- 2019 CIT (Appeals)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(viii) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) We report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority,

(c) The term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) & 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(lx) (a) The Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable,

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b)

of the order are not applicable.

(x) (a) Considering the concept of materiality, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xi) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xti)(a)-(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 188 and 177 of the Act, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiii) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.

(xv) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the RBi Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the RBI as per the RBI Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable. j

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fail due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company, We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that ail liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fa!) due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule Vtl to the Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act,

{b) There is no ongoing project in term of Section 135 of the said Act.

Atinexure B

Independent Auditors report on the internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Audit Report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Fujiyama Power Systems, Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for intemai Financia! Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Interna! Financia! Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financia! statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all materia! respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a materia) weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error,

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys intemai financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Infernal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys intemai financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financia! reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financia! statements,

Inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent (imitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such interna! financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essentia! components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note.