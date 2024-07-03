iifl-logo-icon 1
Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd Share Price

42
(-2.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High104.2
  • Prev. Close43
  • Day's Low42
  • 52 Wk Low 42
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E49.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

42

Prev. Close

43

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

42

Day's Low

42

52 Week's High

104.2

52 Week's Low

42

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.13

P/E

49.43

EPS

0.87

Divi. Yield

0

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.18%

Non-Promoter- 28.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.93

6.93

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.41

9.13

6.7

10.33

Net Worth

16.34

16.06

11.64

15.27

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25.54

20.71

42.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.54

20.71

42.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.71

0.21

1.18

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sourabh Mahendra Shaw

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Mahendra Madhairam Shaw

Non Executive Director

Swati Sourabh Shaw

Independent Director

Ketan Harishchandra Shah

Independent Director

Rahul Choithram Dingreja

Independent Director

Rahul Bhagwanrao Kadam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreyas Mokashi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd

Summary

Summary

Maks Energy Solutions India Limited was incorporated as Maks Energy Solutions India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 27, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 23, 2019 and name of the Company changed to Maks Energy Solutions India Limited upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated November 21, 2019 vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Founded by Promoter, Mr. Sourabh Mahendra Shaw, the main business of the Company is purchasing Diesel Engines, Alternators and other parts from their suppliers and assembling the Diesel Generating Sets and selling these Diesel Generating Sets into domestic and export markets. The Company is also authorised distributor of Tata Spare parts in Maharashtra, India.The Company source the engines used from OEM partners and assemble the sets with other required peripherals sourced from other suppliers, such as control panels, customized synchronized panels, base frames, fuel tanks, canopy, acoustic enclosure and room acoustic materials and sell the DG Sets. Domestically, it has sold DG Sets in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand. Apart from this, it export generator sets in the Middle East, South East Asia and some parts of Africa. Its assembling facility is located at Kondhwa, in Pune. It sold DG Sets to market segments including industrial and corporate end-users from various industrie
Company FAQs

What is the Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd share price today?

The Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd is ₹29.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd is 49.43 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd is ₹42 and ₹104.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd?

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 26.98%, 1 Year at -53.26%, 6 Month at -34.20%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at -8.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.81 %

