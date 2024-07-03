Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹42
Prev. Close₹43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹42
52 Week's High₹104.2
52 Week's Low₹42
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.13
P/E49.43
EPS0.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.93
6.93
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.41
9.13
6.7
10.33
Net Worth
16.34
16.06
11.64
15.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25.54
20.71
42.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.54
20.71
42.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.71
0.21
1.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sourabh Mahendra Shaw
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Mahendra Madhairam Shaw
Non Executive Director
Swati Sourabh Shaw
Independent Director
Ketan Harishchandra Shah
Independent Director
Rahul Choithram Dingreja
Independent Director
Rahul Bhagwanrao Kadam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreyas Mokashi
Maks Energy Solutions India Limited was incorporated as Maks Energy Solutions India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 27, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 23, 2019 and name of the Company changed to Maks Energy Solutions India Limited upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated November 21, 2019 vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Founded by Promoter, Mr. Sourabh Mahendra Shaw, the main business of the Company is purchasing Diesel Engines, Alternators and other parts from their suppliers and assembling the Diesel Generating Sets and selling these Diesel Generating Sets into domestic and export markets. The Company is also authorised distributor of Tata Spare parts in Maharashtra, India.The Company source the engines used from OEM partners and assemble the sets with other required peripherals sourced from other suppliers, such as control panels, customized synchronized panels, base frames, fuel tanks, canopy, acoustic enclosure and room acoustic materials and sell the DG Sets. Domestically, it has sold DG Sets in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand. Apart from this, it export generator sets in the Middle East, South East Asia and some parts of Africa. Its assembling facility is located at Kondhwa, in Pune. It sold DG Sets to market segments including industrial and corporate end-users from various industrie
The Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd is ₹29.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd is 49.43 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd is ₹42 and ₹104.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 26.98%, 1 Year at -53.26%, 6 Month at -34.20%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at -8.41%.
