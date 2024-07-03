Summary

Maks Energy Solutions India Limited was incorporated as Maks Energy Solutions India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 27, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 23, 2019 and name of the Company changed to Maks Energy Solutions India Limited upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated November 21, 2019 vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Founded by Promoter, Mr. Sourabh Mahendra Shaw, the main business of the Company is purchasing Diesel Engines, Alternators and other parts from their suppliers and assembling the Diesel Generating Sets and selling these Diesel Generating Sets into domestic and export markets. The Company is also authorised distributor of Tata Spare parts in Maharashtra, India.The Company source the engines used from OEM partners and assemble the sets with other required peripherals sourced from other suppliers, such as control panels, customized synchronized panels, base frames, fuel tanks, canopy, acoustic enclosure and room acoustic materials and sell the DG Sets. Domestically, it has sold DG Sets in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand. Apart from this, it export generator sets in the Middle East, South East Asia and some parts of Africa. Its assembling facility is located at Kondhwa, in Pune. It sold DG Sets to market segments including industrial and corporate end-users from various industrie

