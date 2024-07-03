Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd Summary

Maks Energy Solutions India Limited was incorporated as Maks Energy Solutions India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 27, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 23, 2019 and name of the Company changed to Maks Energy Solutions India Limited upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated November 21, 2019 vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Founded by Promoter, Mr. Sourabh Mahendra Shaw, the main business of the Company is purchasing Diesel Engines, Alternators and other parts from their suppliers and assembling the Diesel Generating Sets and selling these Diesel Generating Sets into domestic and export markets. The Company is also authorised distributor of Tata Spare parts in Maharashtra, India.The Company source the engines used from OEM partners and assemble the sets with other required peripherals sourced from other suppliers, such as control panels, customized synchronized panels, base frames, fuel tanks, canopy, acoustic enclosure and room acoustic materials and sell the DG Sets. Domestically, it has sold DG Sets in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand. Apart from this, it export generator sets in the Middle East, South East Asia and some parts of Africa. Its assembling facility is located at Kondhwa, in Pune. It sold DG Sets to market segments including industrial and corporate end-users from various industries such as manufacturing, realty, education, automotive, FMCG, dairy, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, information technology.In year 2010, the Company commenced operations as a dealer of generator sets. It diversified the scope of operations from dealing in generator sets to trading, assembling, selling, installing, testing and commissioning of DG Sets. It also acted as non-exclusive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of DG Sets for some of their clients in domestic market and for exports in international market. In 2013, the Company established assembling unit of diesel generator sets situated at Kondhwa, in Pune.In 2014, it exported diesel generator sets to Middle East Asia and Africa. In April 2018, it formed a Joint Venture, a company incorporated in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Africa with a local partner RoseMary Industries Limited, to manufacture, assemble, market and sell diesel generator sets and other related electrical components in Nigeria, Africa. In 2019, the Company further diversified its business operations by entering the commercial vehicle spare parts distribution business within Maharashtra.In September 2022, the Company made a public issue by allotting 19,98,000 Equity Shares and raising of funds aggregating to Rs. 4 Crore.In 2022-23, the Company altered object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on 28 April, 2022 to include Agricultural and Healthcare activities.