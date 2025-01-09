Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

The Financial Statements for the Financial Years 2023-24 and 2022-23, along with the accompanying notes, significant accounting policies, and the Statutory Auditors report dated May 28, 2024.

Our Financial Statements have been meticulously prepared in compliance with Indian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Indian GAAP), the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Please note that the relevance and depth of insight provided by these financial statements may vary based on the readers familiarity with Indian Accounting Standards and practices. The Companys Financial Year concludes on March 31 each year, and accordingly, any reference to a fiscal year pertains to the twelve-month period ending on March 31 of the respective year.

Industry Structure and Developments:

The Indian diesel generator market is poised for steady growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% over the forecast period. However, the market faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to a decline institutional power demand from and commercial sectors. This was largely a consequence customers, of the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and retail businesses during the lockdown.

Despite these challenges, the demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply, particularly in critical sectors such as healthcare and IT, has been a key driver of market recovery and growth. However, the market could encounter obstacles in the coming years due to the increasing shift towards renewable energy, especially among industries committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The commercial and domestic segments are expected to lead the diesel generator market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the sustained growth in retail businesses, which necessitate a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by opportunities in the expanding manufacturing sector. Diesel generators continue to play a vital role as both a primary and standby power source in this sector. Additionally, Indias ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub by 2030, supported by the Governments Make in India initiative, further underscore the positive outlook for the market.

Technological advancements in diesel generator systems are anticipated to further boost market growth over the coming years, enhancing efficiency and reliability across various applications

We remain optimistic about the future of the diesel generator market in India. We are committed to leveraging these emerging opportunities to drive sustainable growth and deliver value to our stakeholders.

India Diesel Generator Industry Segmentation

Sr No. Particulars End Users 1. Types Portable generators Inverter Generators Industrial generators Induction generators 2. Application Standby Primer Power Continuous Peak Shaving 3. Purpose Residential Commercial Industrial Infrastructure 4. Power Ratings Below 75 kVA 75-375 kVA 375-750 kVA Above 750 kVA 5. By Region: North India South India East India West India

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Strengths:

Expansion into the Diesel Generator Set Market: We have successfully established a robust operational capability in the diesel generator set market, positioning ourselves to meet the diverse needs of our large and varied customer base.

Proven Track Record: Our Company continues to build on its proven track record, demonstra ting consistent performance and reliability across all operations.

Strong Technical and Execution Capabilities: We have reinforced our strong technical expertise and execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers.

Experienced and Proven Management Team: Our management team, with its extensive experience and proven leadership, remains committed to driving the company forward and achieving sustainable growth.

COMPETITION

In the financial year 2023-24, our DG Set business faced competition across including the size of generator units, project locations, customer-specific customization and the strength of our existing customer relationships.Asouroperations are concentrated in specific geographies, the competitive landscape is also influenced by the presence and advantages of our competitors within these regions. Additionally, we encountered significant competition from well-established regional players within the domestic market.

RISKS, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

RISKS:

Technological Adaptation and Customer Expectations : The rapid changes in technology and evolving customer preferences pose a continual challenge. To address this, we have invested in innovative solutions and adaptive strategies to stay ahead of industry trends and meet customer expectations effectively.

Skilled Labour Shortage: The shortage of skilled labor remains a significant risk. We are actively working on strategies to enhance employee retention, including investing in training programs and improving workplace conditions to attract and retain top talent.

OPPORTUNITIES

The government has introduced several initiatives to bolster domestic manufacturing, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. These programs are central to the governments vision of achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to stimulate domestic production in strategic and emerging sectors. The PLI schemes are designed to enhance the cost competitiveness of locally produced goods and services while expanding the local supply chain. We have strategically positioned ourselves to leverage these opportunities, aligning our operations with national broader economic goals.

In addition, advancements in technology continue to drive innovation within our industry. The development of more efficient diesel generator sets reflects the significant progress in machinery and technology, further improving our operational efficiency. Our commitment to adopting and integrating these technological advancements underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry developments.

Furthermore, the emphasis on supporting expected to create substantial employment ve impact, contributi positi this ng to job creation and economic growth within our local communities.

THREATS:

Supply ChainDisruptions: Geopolitical instability has led to considerable disruptions in our supply chain. These challenges have necessitated strategic adjustments and enhanced risk management practicesto mitigate their impact on our operations.

Increased Market Competition : The market landscape has become increasingly competitive, with several new companies entering our sector and existing competitors expanding their productofferings. This heightened competitiontrengthen our market position.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS AFTER MARCH 31, 2024 THAT MAY AFFECT OUR FUTURE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Among various otherfactorsthataffectourfinancialresultsandoperationsforagivenfinancial year, some key factors are as follows:

Regulatory Changes: This year, our industry has experienced significant changes in laws and regulations. These evolving regulatory landscapes have necessitated adjustments in our compliance strategies and operational procedures to ensure alignment with the latest legal requirements.

Increased Industry Competition: The competitive dynamics within our industry have intensified. The entry of new players and the strategies employed by existing competitors have challenged us to innovate and enhance our value proposition continually.

Growth Plan Implementation: Our ability to achieve our strategic growth objectives has faced various hurdles. Despite our efforts, certain challenges have affected the successful implementation of our future growth plans.

Economic and Business Conditions: The broader economic environment and business conditions have had an impact on our operational performance. Fluctuations in market conditions and economic uncertainties have influenced our financial results.

Pandemic-Related Disruptions: The ongoing global pandemic, including the spread of the Coronavirus and related lockdowns, has continued to affect our operations. These disruptions have presented challenges that we have worked diligently to navigate while ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and stakeholders.virus and the country/ city lockdowns.

DISCUSSION OF RESULT OF OPERATION

The results of our operations for thefiscal years 2023-2024 and 2022-2023 reflect the impact of various factors influencing our income and expenditure. The table below provides a detailed comparison of our operational results for the two fiscal years. Please note that fluctuations in ourncial fina performance from period to period are a result of these diverse factors.

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATIONS AS PER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Amount Rs. in Lakh)

Sr. No Particulars For Fiscal 2023-24 % of Total Income For Fiscal 2022-23 % of Total Income 1 Revenue From Operation 6,625.97 99.39 4432.96 99.15 2 Other Income 40.43 0.61 37.86 0.85 Total Income (1+2) 6,666.41 100.00 4470.82 100.00 3 Expenditure (a) Cost of Material Consumed 2,508.97 37.64 1956.75 43.76 (b) Purchase of Stock in Trade 3,263.57 48.96 1845.71 41.28 (c) Changes in Inventory of WIP, Finished Goods and Stock in Trade 171.46 2.57 66.57 1.48 (d) Employee Benefit Expenses 189.67 2.85 141.71 3.16 (e) Finance Cost 191.98 2.88 188.88 4.22 (f) Depreciation and Amort. Expenses 2.90 0.04 3.90 0.08 (g) Other Expenses 477.22 0.00 214.57 4.79 4 Total Expenditure 3(a) to 3(g) 6,580.33 98.71 4418.09 98.82 5 Profit/(Loss) BeforeExceptional & extraordinary items & Tax (2-4) 86.08 1.29 52.73 1.17 6 Extraordinary item & Excep. items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 7 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (5-6) 39.57 0.59 52.73 1.17 8 Tax Expense: (a) Tax Expense for Current Year 12.02 0.18 17.58 0.62 (Current Tax) (b) Short/(Excess) Prov. of Earlier Year 0.00 0.00 2.22 0.07 (c) Deferred Tax (0.28) (0.01) (1.17) (0.04) 9 Profit/(Loss) for Period/Year (7-8) 28.18 0.42 (362.34) (12.8)

Income Overview

Our total income for the fiscal year comprises revenue derived from assembling and trading Diesel Generating Sets, as well as trading Auto Spare Parts.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations includes sales of Diesel Generating Sets, Diesel Generating Set Spare Parts, Tata Spare Parts, as well as incentives and labor charges. For the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, revenuefromoperations 99.15% and 99.39% of our total income, respectively.

Other Income

Other income sources include Foreign Exchange Fluctuation Gains, Duty Drawback, interest income, and sundry balances written off. In FY2022-23 other income represented 0.85% of total income, decreasing to 0.61% in FY 2023-24.

Expenditure Analysis

Our total expenditure primarily encompasses Material Costs, Employee Benefit Expenses, Finance Costs, Depreciation Expenses, and Other Expenses.

Employee Benefit Expenses: These expenses include salaries, incentives, stipends, staff welfare expenses, and Directors remuneration.

Finance Costs: Primarilyconsistofinterestpayableonloansandassociatedfinance charges. Depreciation Expenses: These cover depreciation on tangible and intangible assets, including Plant & Machinery, Computers, Furniture and Fixtures, Office Equipment, Tempo, Factory Premises, and software.

Other Expenses: Include professional fees,advertising, auditors remuneration,rent, repair and maintenance, travel expenses, consultancy charges, conveyance expenses, office expenses, printing and stationery, tender fees, legal fees, late fees for delayed statutory payments, donations, commissions, insurance, and stamp duty.

Provision for Tax

Income tax is provided based on the prevailing tax rate on taxable income. Advance tax and TDS deducted will be adjusted against tax provisions during the finalizationof income tax assessments. Deferred tax assets are recognized and carried forward to the extent there is reasonable certainty of realization in the future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and preventions of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self -audits and internal as well as statutory auditors.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

Your Company follows a policy of building strong teams of talented professionals. People remain the most valuable asset of your Company. The Company recognizes people as its most valuable asset and the Company has kept a sharp focus on Employee Engagement. The Companys Human Resources is commensurate with the size, nature and operations of the Company. In continuous development company is also providing the health Insurance policy of recognized Insurance company M/s MD India Health Insurance TPA Private Limited to our employee of witch it provide the benefit

OTHER INFORMATION

An analysis of reasons for the changes in significant items of income and expenditure is given hereunder:

1. Unusual or Infrequent Events or Transactions

We are pleased to report that there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions affecting our business activities during the fiscal year. Our operations have proceeded as anticipated, reflecting stability in our business environment.

2. Significant Economic Changes

Aside from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been no significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect the income from our continuing operations. Our company has navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic with resilience and strategic foresight.

3. Total Turnover by Major Industry Segments

In accordance with Accounting Standard 17 on Segment Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), our company operates across three primary segments: assembling and trading. We are pleased to provide a detailed breakdown of the total turnover for each major industry segment in which we operate, as outlined below:(Rs. in Lakh)

Revenue from Operations Assembling Trading Un-Allocable Total For FY 2023-24 2,975.75 3,650.22 0.00 6,625.97 For FY 2022-23 2,123.36 2,340.95 6.51 4,470.72

Revenue and Product Updates: Throughout FY 2023-24, our company did not introduce any new products or services. Consequently, there were no changes in our product portfolio or service offerings. Additionally, there have been no adjustments to sales prices during the reporting period. We remain focused on optimizing our existing offerings and delivering value through continuous improvement in our core business activities.

Public Announcements: During the fiscal year, we did not make any announcements regarding new products or business segments. Our strategic focus has been on reinforcing our current operations and ensuring the continued success of our existing initiatives.

Business Seasonality: It is important to note that our business does not exhibit seasonality. Our operations and financial performance are consistent throughout the year, allowing us to maintain stability and predictability in our business outcomes.