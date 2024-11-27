To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 With reference to our letter dated 07th November, 2024 regarding intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held today on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was adjourned due to Health issue of auditor for finalization of accounts as per instructions of Audit Committee.This meeting had been adjourned and intimation of the New date of Board Meeting will be informed separately. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)