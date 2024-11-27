|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Maks Energy Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of the Board meeting held on November 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 With reference to our letter dated 07th November, 2024 regarding intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held today on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was adjourned due to Health issue of auditor for finalization of accounts as per instructions of Audit Committee.This meeting had been adjourned and intimation of the New date of Board Meeting will be informed separately. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Maks Energy Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Maks Energy Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Maks Energy Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 14, 2024.
