ECE Industries Ltd Share Price

233.7
(0.99%)
May 9, 2019|03:27:46 PM

ECE Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

231.4

Prev. Close

231.4

Turnover(Lac.)

25.94

Day's High

237

Day's Low

228.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

427.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

180.55

P/E

6.33

EPS

36.66

Divi. Yield

3.16

ECE Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

ECE Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ECE Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 9.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ECE Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.78

5.04

6.72

7.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0.57

0

Reserves

322.94

320.2

323.15

277.08

Net Worth

326.72

325.24

330.44

284.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

252.71

260.02

260.58

155.29

yoy growth (%)

-2.81

-0.21

67.79

-13.16

Raw materials

-179.52

-188.02

-200.15

-115.83

As % of sales

71.04

72.3

76.8

74.58

Employee costs

-30.56

-27.6

-25.5

-20.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.42

50.9

4.62

-8.62

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.77

-2.13

-2.15

Tax paid

4.51

-6.31

-0.23

-0.5

Working capital

17.14

15.99

-24.86

12.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.81

-0.21

67.79

-13.16

Op profit growth

-2,526.2

-102.8

-27.19

98.64

EBIT growth

-89.6

907.46

-224.96

254.27

Net profit growth

-101.53

109.14

-2,549.7

-211.1

No Record Found

ECE Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ECE Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prakash Kumar Mohta

Director

Sakate Khaitan

Independent Director

Mahendra Kumar Jajoo

Company Secretary

Piyush Agarwal

Director

MOULISHREE GANI

Independent Director

Shiban Ganju

Independent Director

Yogesh Dahyalal Korani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ECE Industries Ltd

Summary

Ece Industries is mainly dealing in Elevators, Electricity meters, Electric transformers, Railway Electrification, Lighting and Switchgear Spare Parts and its plants are located in Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Sonepat and Contract Centre in Chennai.During the year 2002-03 the Company sold its Elevator Division to M/s.ThyssenKrrupp of West Germany for cash consideration of Rs.23.43 Crores and allotment of 9,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each in ThyssenKrupp ECE Elevator Private Ltd.
