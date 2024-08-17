SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹231.4
Prev. Close₹231.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.94
Day's High₹237
Day's Low₹228.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹427.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)180.55
P/E6.33
EPS36.66
Divi. Yield3.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.78
5.04
6.72
7.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0.57
0
Reserves
322.94
320.2
323.15
277.08
Net Worth
326.72
325.24
330.44
284.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
252.71
260.02
260.58
155.29
yoy growth (%)
-2.81
-0.21
67.79
-13.16
Raw materials
-179.52
-188.02
-200.15
-115.83
As % of sales
71.04
72.3
76.8
74.58
Employee costs
-30.56
-27.6
-25.5
-20.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.42
50.9
4.62
-8.62
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.77
-2.13
-2.15
Tax paid
4.51
-6.31
-0.23
-0.5
Working capital
17.14
15.99
-24.86
12.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.81
-0.21
67.79
-13.16
Op profit growth
-2,526.2
-102.8
-27.19
98.64
EBIT growth
-89.6
907.46
-224.96
254.27
Net profit growth
-101.53
109.14
-2,549.7
-211.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prakash Kumar Mohta
Director
Sakate Khaitan
Independent Director
Mahendra Kumar Jajoo
Company Secretary
Piyush Agarwal
Director
MOULISHREE GANI
Independent Director
Shiban Ganju
Independent Director
Yogesh Dahyalal Korani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ECE Industries Ltd
Summary
Ece Industries is mainly dealing in Elevators, Electricity meters, Electric transformers, Railway Electrification, Lighting and Switchgear Spare Parts and its plants are located in Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Sonepat and Contract Centre in Chennai.During the year 2002-03 the Company sold its Elevator Division to M/s.ThyssenKrrupp of West Germany for cash consideration of Rs.23.43 Crores and allotment of 9,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each in ThyssenKrupp ECE Elevator Private Ltd.
Read More
