iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ECE Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

233.7
(0.99%)
May 9, 2019|03:27:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ECE Industries Ltd

ECE Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.42

50.9

4.62

-8.62

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.77

-2.13

-2.15

Tax paid

4.51

-6.31

-0.23

-0.5

Working capital

17.14

15.99

-24.86

12.15

Other operating items

Operating

23.38

58.8

-22.6

0.86

Capital expenditure

0.44

0

-23.75

-2.85

Free cash flow

23.83

58.8

-46.35

-1.98

Equity raised

527.04

417.96

312.45

267.96

Investing

-5.98

25.37

101.57

9.86

Financing

16.67

26.95

14.95

16.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

561.57

529.09

382.61

292.11

ECE Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ECE Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.