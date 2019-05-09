ECE Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.42
50.9
4.62
-8.62
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.77
-2.13
-2.15
Tax paid
4.51
-6.31
-0.23
-0.5
Working capital
17.14
15.99
-24.86
12.15
Other operating items
Operating
23.38
58.8
-22.6
0.86
Capital expenditure
0.44
0
-23.75
-2.85
Free cash flow
23.83
58.8
-46.35
-1.98
Equity raised
527.04
417.96
312.45
267.96
Investing
-5.98
25.37
101.57
9.86
Financing
16.67
26.95
14.95
16.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
561.57
529.09
382.61
292.11
