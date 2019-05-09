iifl-logo-icon 1
ECE Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

233.7
(0.99%)
May 9, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

252.71

260.02

260.58

155.29

yoy growth (%)

-2.81

-0.21

67.79

-13.16

Raw materials

-179.52

-188.02

-200.15

-115.83

As % of sales

71.04

72.3

76.8

74.58

Employee costs

-30.56

-27.6

-25.5

-20.74

As % of sales

12.09

10.61

9.78

13.35

Other costs

-51.65

-44.01

-48.19

-36.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.44

16.92

18.49

23.79

Operating profit

-9.03

0.37

-13.27

-18.23

OPM

-3.57

0.14

-5.09

-11.74

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.77

-2.13

-2.15

Interest expense

-5.28

-32.9

-3.69

-1.97

Other income

19.44

85.2

23.72

13.73

Profit before tax

3.42

50.9

4.62

-8.62

Taxes

4.51

-6.31

-0.23

-0.5

Tax rate

131.83

-12.41

-5.11

5.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.94

44.58

4.39

-9.12

Exceptional items

-8.8

11.69

22.51

8.03

Net profit

-0.86

56.28

26.91

-1.09

yoy growth (%)

-101.53

109.14

-2,549.7

-211.1

NPM

-0.34

21.64

10.32

-0.7

