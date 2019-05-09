Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
252.71
260.02
260.58
155.29
yoy growth (%)
-2.81
-0.21
67.79
-13.16
Raw materials
-179.52
-188.02
-200.15
-115.83
As % of sales
71.04
72.3
76.8
74.58
Employee costs
-30.56
-27.6
-25.5
-20.74
As % of sales
12.09
10.61
9.78
13.35
Other costs
-51.65
-44.01
-48.19
-36.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.44
16.92
18.49
23.79
Operating profit
-9.03
0.37
-13.27
-18.23
OPM
-3.57
0.14
-5.09
-11.74
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.77
-2.13
-2.15
Interest expense
-5.28
-32.9
-3.69
-1.97
Other income
19.44
85.2
23.72
13.73
Profit before tax
3.42
50.9
4.62
-8.62
Taxes
4.51
-6.31
-0.23
-0.5
Tax rate
131.83
-12.41
-5.11
5.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.94
44.58
4.39
-9.12
Exceptional items
-8.8
11.69
22.51
8.03
Net profit
-0.86
56.28
26.91
-1.09
yoy growth (%)
-101.53
109.14
-2,549.7
-211.1
NPM
-0.34
21.64
10.32
-0.7
