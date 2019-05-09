iifl-logo-icon 1
ECE Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

233.7
(0.99%)
May 9, 2019|03:27:46 PM

ECE INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,183.25

80.282,13,960.76774.70.25,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,527.5

79.241,33,738.55440.450.462,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

649.15

105.2995,937.14222.570.212,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

56.84

355.576,999.1983.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,605.3

85.0976,121.43357.4703,169.07268.14

