ECE Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.78
5.04
6.72
7.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0.57
0
Reserves
322.94
320.2
323.15
277.08
Net Worth
326.72
325.24
330.44
284.37
Minority Interest
Debt
81.14
94.17
115.45
85.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.65
4.91
8.28
4.74
Total Liabilities
417.51
424.32
454.17
374.55
Fixed Assets
44.04
38.22
34.06
30.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
186.2
195.1
248.52
217.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.08
9.95
14.78
11.88
Networking Capital
163.12
153.39
142.42
105.3
Inventories
142.15
135.67
102.45
52.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
295.8
224.43
184.98
170.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
30.89
45.38
58.73
70.15
Sundry Creditors
-184.7
-149.81
-113.82
-106.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-121.02
-102.28
-89.92
-80.8
Cash
20.05
27.64
14.38
9.34
Total Assets
417.49
424.3
454.16
374.54
No Record Found
