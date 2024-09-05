To The Members

ECE Industries Limited

Report on the audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ECE Industries Limited, (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identified during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure-A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income and Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. (e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operation effectiveness of s uch c ontrols, refer to our separate report in “Annexure- B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. (g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial statements as detailed in Note 24 and 40 to the Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material misstatement.

v) The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

3. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

for VSD & Associates Chartered Accountants F.R.No.008726N

Sd/- (Vinod Sahni) Partner M.No.086666

Place: New Delhi Dated: 05.09.2024 UDIN: 24086666BKCAMR6105

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets: a) I. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. II. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

c)

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. e) The inventory, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are more or less in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. b) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii) a) During the year the investments made by the Company is not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided guarantees or security and has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence not commented upon. b) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) have been complied with.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining its cost records as per the form prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, for the activities of the company. We have broadly reviewed the cost records made and maintained by the company and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We, however, have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vi)

The company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

vii) a) According to the records of the company, there are no dues outstanding of Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, VAT and Cess on account of any dispute other than the following: -

b)

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Year Amount ( In Lakh)* Forum where dispute is Pending Delhi Works Contract Act, 1999 Demand Towards Work Contract Tax 2002-03 12.00 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals), Delhi Andhra Pradesh General Sales Tax Act, 1957 (Central) Demand towards Works Contract Tax 2001-02, 2003-04 10.94 Commercial Tax Officer, Andhra Pradesh Gujarat State Sales Tax Act, 1969 Demand towards work contract tax 1993-94 2.78 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals), Gujarat U P Municipal Laws (Cess Act) Demand towards Water Cess 1992-93 0.60 Tehsildar, Ghaziabad (U.P.) The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act 2008 Demand towards VAT 2011-12 7.66 VAT Tribunal Commercial Tax, Ghaziabad The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act 2008 Demand towards VAT 2016-17 10.02 VAT Tribunal Commercial Tax, Ghaziabad

*Net of payment

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not s urrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the Year. ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of borrowing to financial institutions or banks. However, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from government or debenture holders during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has obtained term loans and such term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised for short-term basis have been used for long-term purpose by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any complaint on the whistle blower during the year.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is xii) not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, the clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv) b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company for the period under audit. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and therefore the clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvii)(a) to (d) of the Order are not applicable xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

for VSD & Associates Chartered Accountants F.R.No.008726N

Sd/- (Vinod Sahni) Partner M.No.086666

Place: New Delhi Dated: 05.09.2024 UDIN: 24086666BKCAMR6105

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ECE Industries Limited as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

for VSD & Associates Chartered Accountants F.R.No.008726N

Sd/- (Vinod Sahni) Partner M.No.086666