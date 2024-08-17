Ece Industries is mainly dealing in Elevators, Electricity meters, Electric transformers, Railway Electrification, Lighting and Switchgear Spare Parts and its plants are located in Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Sonepat and Contract Centre in Chennai.During the year 2002-03 the Company sold its Elevator Division to M/s.ThyssenKrrupp of West Germany for cash consideration of Rs.23.43 Crores and allotment of 9,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each in ThyssenKrupp ECE Elevator Private Ltd.
