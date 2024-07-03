Summary

Jyoti Structures Limited was incorporated on May 27, 1974 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyoti Structurers Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jyoti Structures Limited with effect from October 21, 1974. The Company is one of Indias leading providers of turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of transmission line towers, substation structures, tall antenna towers / masts and railway electrification structures. In addition, it is a leading player in Turnkey / EPC projects involving survey, foundation, designing, fabrication, erection and stringing activities of extra high voltage transmission lines and procurement of major bought out items, supply of lattice and pipe type structures, civil works, erection, testing and commissioning of switchyard / substations and distribution networks, both in India and overseas.The company is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS certified company. They undertake turnkey projects on a global scale, offering a complete range of services from design, engineering and tower testing to manufacturing, construction and project management. The company has established manufacturing plants at Nashik and Raipur with a combined manufacturing capacity of 110,000 MT for fabrication and galvanising of towers and structures. The factories are equipped with Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machines for the fabrication of towers. They also hav

