SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹27.65
Prev. Close₹27.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,121.03
Day's High₹27.76
Day's Low₹25.75
52 Week's High₹41.34
52 Week's Low₹18.01
Book Value₹1.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,325.66
P/E88.84
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
152.87
154.91
154.91
21.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-145.81
-98.4
25.67
-11,369.17
Net Worth
7.06
56.51
180.58
-11,347.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
2.07
98.22
255.18
yoy growth (%)
-100
-97.89
-61.5
-70.01
Raw materials
-5.23
-7.62
-42.68
-99.95
As % of sales
0
368.22
43.45
39.16
Employee costs
-3.97
-10.87
-86.16
-88.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1,758.46
-2,300.01
-1,750.83
-4,166.66
Depreciation
-9.67
-15.84
-20
-27.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1,340.41
-1,636.28
-1,079.06
-1,288.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-97.89
-61.5
-70.01
Op profit growth
-68.6
28.12
-79.79
414.36
EBIT growth
-68.03
27.72
-79.49
392.68
Net profit growth
-23.54
31.36
-57.98
181.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
451.38
229.23
4.39
0
16.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
451.38
229.23
4.39
0
16.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.64
1.84
1.05
0.15
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonali K Gaikwad
Non Executive Director
Abhinav Righi Angirish
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajendra P Singh
Independent Director
Monica Akhil Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Govind Prasad Saha
Whole Time Director & CEO
Abdul Hameed Khan
Non Executive Director
Rajeev B. Batra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jyoti Structures Ltd
Summary
Jyoti Structures Limited was incorporated on May 27, 1974 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyoti Structurers Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jyoti Structures Limited with effect from October 21, 1974. The Company is one of Indias leading providers of turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of transmission line towers, substation structures, tall antenna towers / masts and railway electrification structures. In addition, it is a leading player in Turnkey / EPC projects involving survey, foundation, designing, fabrication, erection and stringing activities of extra high voltage transmission lines and procurement of major bought out items, supply of lattice and pipe type structures, civil works, erection, testing and commissioning of switchyard / substations and distribution networks, both in India and overseas.The company is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS certified company. They undertake turnkey projects on a global scale, offering a complete range of services from design, engineering and tower testing to manufacturing, construction and project management. The company has established manufacturing plants at Nashik and Raipur with a combined manufacturing capacity of 110,000 MT for fabrication and galvanising of towers and structures. The factories are equipped with Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machines for the fabrication of towers. They also hav
Read More
The Jyoti Structures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Structures Ltd is ₹2325.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Structures Ltd is 88.84 and 13.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Structures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Structures Ltd is ₹18.01 and ₹41.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jyoti Structures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.81%, 3 Years at 18.30%, 1 Year at 50.85%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at 8.69% and 1 Month at -14.40%.
