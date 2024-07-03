iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Structures Ltd Share Price

25.83
(-6.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:55 AM

  • Open27.65
  • Day's High27.76
  • 52 Wk High41.34
  • Prev. Close27.53
  • Day's Low25.75
  • 52 Wk Low 18.01
  • Turnover (lac)2,121.03
  • P/E88.84
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1.09
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,325.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jyoti Structures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

27.65

Prev. Close

27.53

Turnover(Lac.)

2,121.03

Day's High

27.76

Day's Low

25.75

52 Week's High

41.34

52 Week's Low

18.01

Book Value

1.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,325.66

P/E

88.84

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

Jyoti Structures Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

20 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Jyoti Structures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy
23 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

23 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.

Jyoti Structures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 3.18%

Institutions: 3.17%

Non-Institutions: 96.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jyoti Structures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

152.87

154.91

154.91

21.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-145.81

-98.4

25.67

-11,369.17

Net Worth

7.06

56.51

180.58

-11,347.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

2.07

98.22

255.18

yoy growth (%)

-100

-97.89

-61.5

-70.01

Raw materials

-5.23

-7.62

-42.68

-99.95

As % of sales

0

368.22

43.45

39.16

Employee costs

-3.97

-10.87

-86.16

-88.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1,758.46

-2,300.01

-1,750.83

-4,166.66

Depreciation

-9.67

-15.84

-20

-27.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1,340.41

-1,636.28

-1,079.06

-1,288.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-97.89

-61.5

-70.01

Op profit growth

-68.6

28.12

-79.79

414.36

EBIT growth

-68.03

27.72

-79.49

392.68

Net profit growth

-23.54

31.36

-57.98

181.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

451.38

229.23

4.39

0

16.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

451.38

229.23

4.39

0

16.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.64

1.84

1.05

0.15

0.42

Jyoti Structures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jyoti Structures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonali K Gaikwad

Non Executive Director

Abhinav Righi Angirish

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajendra P Singh

Independent Director

Monica Akhil Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Govind Prasad Saha

Whole Time Director & CEO

Abdul Hameed Khan

Non Executive Director

Rajeev B. Batra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyoti Structures Ltd
Summary

Summary

Jyoti Structures Limited was incorporated on May 27, 1974 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyoti Structurers Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jyoti Structures Limited with effect from October 21, 1974. The Company is one of Indias leading providers of turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of transmission line towers, substation structures, tall antenna towers / masts and railway electrification structures. In addition, it is a leading player in Turnkey / EPC projects involving survey, foundation, designing, fabrication, erection and stringing activities of extra high voltage transmission lines and procurement of major bought out items, supply of lattice and pipe type structures, civil works, erection, testing and commissioning of switchyard / substations and distribution networks, both in India and overseas.The company is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS certified company. They undertake turnkey projects on a global scale, offering a complete range of services from design, engineering and tower testing to manufacturing, construction and project management. The company has established manufacturing plants at Nashik and Raipur with a combined manufacturing capacity of 110,000 MT for fabrication and galvanising of towers and structures. The factories are equipped with Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machines for the fabrication of towers. They also hav
Company FAQs

What is the Jyoti Structures Ltd share price today?

The Jyoti Structures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Structures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Structures Ltd is ₹2325.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyoti Structures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Structures Ltd is 88.84 and 13.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyoti Structures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Structures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Structures Ltd is ₹18.01 and ₹41.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jyoti Structures Ltd?

Jyoti Structures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.81%, 3 Years at 18.30%, 1 Year at 50.85%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at 8.69% and 1 Month at -14.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyoti Structures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyoti Structures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 3.17 %
Public - 96.83 %

