Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue as may be permitted under applicable law(s) subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and other related matters. Approval of fund raise by way of Equity Shares for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 500 crores by way of rights issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024) Revised Outcome of Board meeting held on 22.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 6 2024 at 03.00 PM through MS Team (Video Conferencing) inter alia to consider approve and take on record the following matters: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results together with its Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. Related Party Transactions for Half year ended on September 30 2024. 3. Allotment of Equity Shares under ESOS Scheme 2021. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results together with its Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Allotment of Equity Shares under ESOS Scheme 2021. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Appointment of M/s. G. P. Sharma & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (FRN 100957W/W100247) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 years. 2) Appointment of Branch Auditors. 3) Directors Report for the financial year 2023-2024. 4) Calendar of events for 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5) Notice for convening 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6) Allotment of Equity Shares under ESOS Scheme 2021 (First Tranche). 7) Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 24 May 2024

JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with Audit report and related matters. 2.he Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements /Accounts as on March 31 2024 including Audit report Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Together with notes to accounts and related matters. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Internal Auditor Appointment of Cost Auditor Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Appointment of Tax Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations 2015) it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 20 2024 through video conferencing at 8:00 AM inter alia to consider various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific term of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price rights entitlement ratio. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024