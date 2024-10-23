iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Structures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.79
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

2.07

98.22

255.18

yoy growth (%)

-100

-97.89

-61.5

-70.01

Raw materials

-5.23

-7.62

-42.68

-99.95

As % of sales

0

368.22

43.45

39.16

Employee costs

-3.97

-10.87

-86.16

-88.11

As % of sales

0

525.43

87.72

34.53

Other costs

-245.52

-794.91

-602.61

-3,201.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

38,392.49

613.5

1,254.48

Operating profit

-254.73

-811.34

-633.24

-3,134.08

OPM

0

-39,186.16

-644.68

-1,228.18

Depreciation

-9.67

-15.84

-20

-27.08

Interest expense

-1,494.2

-1,473.21

-1,103.51

-1,010.01

Other income

0.15

0.39

5.93

4.52

Profit before tax

-1,758.46

-2,300.01

-1,750.83

-4,166.66

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-1.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,758.46

-2,300.01

-1,750.83

-4,166.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1,758.46

-2,300.01

-1,750.83

-4,166.66

yoy growth (%)

-23.54

31.36

-57.98

181.01

NPM

0

-1,11,085.06

-1,782.47

-1,632.83

Jyoti Structures : related Articles

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

23 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.

Read More

