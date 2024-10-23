Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
2.07
98.22
255.18
yoy growth (%)
-100
-97.89
-61.5
-70.01
Raw materials
-5.23
-7.62
-42.68
-99.95
As % of sales
0
368.22
43.45
39.16
Employee costs
-3.97
-10.87
-86.16
-88.11
As % of sales
0
525.43
87.72
34.53
Other costs
-245.52
-794.91
-602.61
-3,201.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
38,392.49
613.5
1,254.48
Operating profit
-254.73
-811.34
-633.24
-3,134.08
OPM
0
-39,186.16
-644.68
-1,228.18
Depreciation
-9.67
-15.84
-20
-27.08
Interest expense
-1,494.2
-1,473.21
-1,103.51
-1,010.01
Other income
0.15
0.39
5.93
4.52
Profit before tax
-1,758.46
-2,300.01
-1,750.83
-4,166.66
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-1.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,758.46
-2,300.01
-1,750.83
-4,166.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1,758.46
-2,300.01
-1,750.83
-4,166.66
yoy growth (%)
-23.54
31.36
-57.98
181.01
NPM
0
-1,11,085.06
-1,782.47
-1,632.83
In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.Read More
