Jyoti Structures Ltd Key Ratios

23.55
(0.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-91

-43.74

-88.99

Op profit growth

-69.67

27.12

-79.11

11,421.66

EBIT growth

-69.08

25.6

-78.63

11,872.92

Net profit growth

-24.48

30.51

-57.52

496.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-5,119

-362.2

-975.71

EBIT margin

0

-5,216.07

-373.53

-983.55

Net profit margin

0

-14,190.15

-977.97

-1,295.2

RoCE

7.98

47.31

172.52

-121.53

RoNW

4.17

6.84

6.92

36.13

RoA

13.27

32.17

112.92

-40.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-160.58

-212.67

-162.98

-383.52

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-161.48

-214.12

-165.35

-386.14

Book value per share

-1,037.33

-883.69

-668.88

-507.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

P/CEPS

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

P/B

0

0

0

-0.01

EV/EBIDTA

-29.22

-8.34

-9.74

-1.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

39,001.88

4,577.55

3,832.3

Inventory days

0

1,244.43

113.1

224.35

Creditor days

-787.41

-230.22

-227.65

-53.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.17

0.58

0.61

3.15

Net debt / equity

-0.65

-0.72

-0.86

-1.02

Net debt / op. profit

-29

-8.31

-9.61

-1.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-46.68

-37.46

-39.54

Employee costs

0

-124.98

-65.35

-32.75

Other costs

0

-5,047.33

-359.37

-1,003.42

Jyoti Structures : related Articles

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

23 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.

Read More

