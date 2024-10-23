Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-91
-43.74
-88.99
Op profit growth
-69.67
27.12
-79.11
11,421.66
EBIT growth
-69.08
25.6
-78.63
11,872.92
Net profit growth
-24.48
30.51
-57.52
496.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-5,119
-362.2
-975.71
EBIT margin
0
-5,216.07
-373.53
-983.55
Net profit margin
0
-14,190.15
-977.97
-1,295.2
RoCE
7.98
47.31
172.52
-121.53
RoNW
4.17
6.84
6.92
36.13
RoA
13.27
32.17
112.92
-40.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-160.58
-212.67
-162.98
-383.52
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-161.48
-214.12
-165.35
-386.14
Book value per share
-1,037.33
-883.69
-668.88
-507.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
P/CEPS
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
P/B
0
0
0
-0.01
EV/EBIDTA
-29.22
-8.34
-9.74
-1.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
39,001.88
4,577.55
3,832.3
Inventory days
0
1,244.43
113.1
224.35
Creditor days
-787.41
-230.22
-227.65
-53.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.17
0.58
0.61
3.15
Net debt / equity
-0.65
-0.72
-0.86
-1.02
Net debt / op. profit
-29
-8.31
-9.61
-1.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-46.68
-37.46
-39.54
Employee costs
0
-124.98
-65.35
-32.75
Other costs
0
-5,047.33
-359.37
-1,003.42
In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.Read More
