Jyoti Structures Secures ₹389 Crore Order from Adani Energy

Jyoti Structures Ltd (JSL) has received an order worth ₹3,000 crore supply order from Adani Energy Solutions. The order, valued at ₹389.36 crore, comprises supply of towers, survey, soil investigation, foundation, erection, stringing, testing and commissioning of a 765 kV DC transmission line (Boisar II-Pune III) on a turnkey basis.

The company announced a plan to raise up to ₹500 crore through a rights issue of equity shares in November 2024. The rights issue will be available to eligible equity shareholders and the record date is yet to be announced. The board or a committee of the board will determine pricing and other terms, subject to required approvals.

Jyoti Structures had on October 5, 2024, won ₹450 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions in Gujarat. Scope of work involves survey, soil investigation, supply of towers, foundation, commissioning and stringing of LILO (line in line out) of a 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line at Navinal in Gujarat The project is slated for completion by April 2026.

The company also received an order worth ₹106 crore in August 2024 from a prominent private developer for provided towers for a 765 kV transmission line to be completed in 10 months. In July 2024, Jyoti Structures won a ₹118 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Jyoti Structures Ltd closed at ₹16.98 which is a 1.85% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a witnessed of 26% dip in the last one year.