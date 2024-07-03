iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Structures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

25.15
(-2.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

322.43

73.4

2.22

0

16.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

322.43

73.4

2.22

0

16.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.55

1.04

0.07

0

0.1

Total Income

332.97

74.44

2.29

0

16.7

Total Expenditure

312.45

80.07

21

23.44

54.78

PBIDT

20.53

-5.63

-18.71

-23.44

-38.08

Interest

0.43

0.15

0

1,096.57

1,034.06

PBDT

20.1

-5.78

-18.71

-1,120.01

-1,072.13

Depreciation

5.36

3.84

6.23

7.79

16.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

14.73

-9.62

-24.94

-1,127.8

-1,088.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.14

-0.09

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

14.73

-9.62

-24.8

-1,127.71

-1,088.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

14.73

-9.62

-24.8

-1,127.71

-1,088.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

-0.15

-1.18

-102.96

-99.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

143.59

126.91

126.91

21.91

21.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.36

-7.67

-842.79

0

-229.39

PBDTM(%)

6.23

-7.87

-842.79

0

-6,458.61

PATM(%)

4.56

-13.1

-1,123.42

0

-6,558.07

