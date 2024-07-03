Jyoti Structures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
322.43
73.4
2.22
0
16.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
322.43
73.4
2.22
0
16.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.55
1.04
0.07
0
0.1
Total Income
332.97
74.44
2.29
0
16.7
Total Expenditure
312.45
80.07
21
23.44
54.78
PBIDT
20.53
-5.63
-18.71
-23.44
-38.08
Interest
0.43
0.15
0
1,096.57
1,034.06
PBDT
20.1
-5.78
-18.71
-1,120.01
-1,072.13
Depreciation
5.36
3.84
6.23
7.79
16.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
14.73
-9.62
-24.94
-1,127.8
-1,088.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.14
-0.09
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.73
-9.62
-24.8
-1,127.71
-1,088.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.73
-9.62
-24.8
-1,127.71
-1,088.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
-0.15
-1.18
-102.96
-99.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
143.59
126.91
126.91
21.91
21.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.36
-7.67
-842.79
0
-229.39
PBDTM(%)
6.23
-7.87
-842.79
0
-6,458.61
PATM(%)
4.56
-13.1
-1,123.42
0
-6,558.07
In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.