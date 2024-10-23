iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Structures Ltd Balance Sheet

24.12
(-5.41%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

152.87

154.91

154.91

21.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-145.81

-98.4

25.67

-11,369.17

Net Worth

7.06

56.51

180.58

-11,347.26

Minority Interest

Debt

1,915.84

1,802.81

1,690.48

7,411.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

-9.57

0

0

0.33

Total Liabilities

1,913.33

1,859.32

1,871.06

-3,935.48

Fixed Assets

33.99

31.5

26.51

32.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.55

7.35

7.32

7.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,831.84

1,788.52

1,752.11

-3,997.92

Inventories

71.8

72.61

24.69

39.41

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2,022.75

1,990.43

1,891.23

1,129.04

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

165.3

151.04

151.95

179.95

Sundry Creditors

-106.04

-124.15

-56.15

-534.22

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-321.97

-301.41

-259.61

-4,812.1

Cash

39.95

31.94

85.11

22.86

Total Assets

1,913.33

1,859.31

1,871.05

-3,935.48

Jyoti Structures : related Articles

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

23 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.

Read More

