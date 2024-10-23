Jyoti Structures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
152.87
154.91
154.91
21.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-145.81
-98.4
25.67
-11,369.17
Net Worth
7.06
56.51
180.58
-11,347.26
Minority Interest
Debt
1,915.84
1,802.81
1,690.48
7,411.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
-9.57
0
0
0.33
Total Liabilities
1,913.33
1,859.32
1,871.06
-3,935.48
Fixed Assets
33.99
31.5
26.51
32.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.55
7.35
7.32
7.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,831.84
1,788.52
1,752.11
-3,997.92
Inventories
71.8
72.61
24.69
39.41
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2,022.75
1,990.43
1,891.23
1,129.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
165.3
151.04
151.95
179.95
Sundry Creditors
-106.04
-124.15
-56.15
-534.22
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-321.97
-301.41
-259.61
-4,812.1
Cash
39.95
31.94
85.11
22.86
Total Assets
1,913.33
1,859.31
1,871.05
-3,935.48
In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.