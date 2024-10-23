Jyoti Structures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1,758.46
-2,300.01
-1,750.83
-4,166.66
Depreciation
-9.67
-15.84
-20
-27.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1,340.41
-1,636.28
-1,079.06
-1,288.21
Other operating items
Operating
-3,108.55
-3,952.13
-2,849.89
-5,481.96
Capital expenditure
1.99
0.68
24.52
-32.9
Free cash flow
-3,106.56
-3,951.44
-2,825.37
-5,514.86
Equity raised
-19,229.27
-14,633.42
-11,136.31
-2,811.33
Investing
0.16
-0.08
0.02
6.7
Financing
972.97
1,223.32
1,198.74
2,481.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-21,362.69
-17,361.63
-12,762.93
-5,838.44
In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.Read More
