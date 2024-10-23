iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Structures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.55
(-7.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Jyoti Structures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1,758.46

-2,300.01

-1,750.83

-4,166.66

Depreciation

-9.67

-15.84

-20

-27.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1,340.41

-1,636.28

-1,079.06

-1,288.21

Other operating items

Operating

-3,108.55

-3,952.13

-2,849.89

-5,481.96

Capital expenditure

1.99

0.68

24.52

-32.9

Free cash flow

-3,106.56

-3,951.44

-2,825.37

-5,514.86

Equity raised

-19,229.27

-14,633.42

-11,136.31

-2,811.33

Investing

0.16

-0.08

0.02

6.7

Financing

972.97

1,223.32

1,198.74

2,481.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-21,362.69

-17,361.63

-12,762.93

-5,838.44

Jyoti Structures : related Articles

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

23 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.

Read More

