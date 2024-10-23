6:37 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date: DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD(513250) RECORD DATE 21/03/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.13/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 37 (Thirty Seven) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 21/03/2024 DR-743/2023-2024 Note : Issue Price of Rs.15/- payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice dated on 20.03.2024)