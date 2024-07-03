Jyoti Structures Ltd Summary

Jyoti Structures Limited was incorporated on May 27, 1974 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyoti Structurers Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jyoti Structures Limited with effect from October 21, 1974. The Company is one of Indias leading providers of turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of transmission line towers, substation structures, tall antenna towers / masts and railway electrification structures. In addition, it is a leading player in Turnkey / EPC projects involving survey, foundation, designing, fabrication, erection and stringing activities of extra high voltage transmission lines and procurement of major bought out items, supply of lattice and pipe type structures, civil works, erection, testing and commissioning of switchyard / substations and distribution networks, both in India and overseas.The company is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS certified company. They undertake turnkey projects on a global scale, offering a complete range of services from design, engineering and tower testing to manufacturing, construction and project management. The company has established manufacturing plants at Nashik and Raipur with a combined manufacturing capacity of 110,000 MT for fabrication and galvanising of towers and structures. The factories are equipped with Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machines for the fabrication of towers. They also have an in-house tower testing facility at Ghoti, Igatpuri. In April 1979, it commenced commercial production at Nasik Factory. In September 1988, the company entered into their first turnkey contract with Maharashtra State Electricity Board. In February 1989, they made an initial public offering of 920,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 5 per equity share aggregating Rs 13.8 million. In April 1989, the companys shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. In March 1993, the company commissioned a manufacturing unit at Urla Industrial Area, Raipur. In July 1995, the company shares were listed on National Stock Exchange. In December 1996, they set up an in-house tower testing facility at Ghoti, Igatpuri.In June 2005, the company established a joint venture company in Dubai, namely Gulf Jyoti International LLC (GJI) in which they have a 30% equity stake. In September 2006, the company incorporated a subsidiary in South Africa, namely Jyoti Structures Africa Pty Ltd in which they have a 70% equity stake. During the year 2008-09, the company increased the installed capacity of Transmission Lines/Towers/Structures by 14,200 MT to 95,800 MT. In March 2010, the company became the first company in India to test a 1200 KV tower.During the year 2010-11, Company formed 100% wholly owned subsidiary company viz. Jyoti Holdings Inc. in United States of America and a step down subsidiary company viz. Jyoti Americas LLC. Its subsidiary commissioned Beta-Perseus 765 kV single circuit transmission line project in South Africa in 2011-12. It got into a venture with Lauren Engineers & Constructors Inc., a leading EPC contractor in the United States of America and established a joint venture company, Lauren Jyoti Private Limited Jyoti Americas LLC established an ultramodern tower manufacturing facility near Houston, Texas, USA and commenced commercial production in April, 2012.During the year 2014, a step down subsidiary company, Jyoti Structures Kenya Limited was established in Kenya.During the year 2023, the Company secured two major contracts, including setting up several transmission lines in Madhya Pradesh, turnkey design, supply and construction of 765 KW D.C Transmission Line, which are under execution.