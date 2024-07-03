iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Solar Ltd Share Price

45.22
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:57 AM

  • Open46.01
  • Day's High48.4
  • 52 Wk High65.38
  • Prev. Close47.6
  • Day's Low45.22
  • 52 Wk Low 28.35
  • Turnover (lac)34.94
  • P/E431.36
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value11.54
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)222.51
  • Div. Yield0
Surana Solar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

46.01

Prev. Close

47.6

Turnover(Lac.)

34.94

Day's High

48.4

Day's Low

45.22

52 Week's High

65.38

52 Week's Low

28.35

Book Value

11.54

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

222.51

P/E

431.36

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Surana Solar Ltd Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

Surana Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Surana Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 56.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Surana Solar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.6

24.6

24.6

24.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.56

32.82

30.54

29.69

Net Worth

56.16

57.42

55.14

54.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.94

33.16

39.11

84.09

yoy growth (%)

-15.75

-15.21

-53.47

-28.86

Raw materials

-19.43

-22.6

-26.07

-67.82

As % of sales

69.57

68.15

66.65

80.65

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.81

-1.52

-2.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.4

0.75

1.28

2.44

Depreciation

-4.55

-4.94

-3.17

-2.74

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.16

-0.43

-0.77

Working capital

0.39

-10.45

6.34

-24.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.75

-15.21

-53.47

-28.86

Op profit growth

-3.28

-7.97

-25.24

-13.71

EBIT growth

-23.88

-53.19

-40.02

-24.02

Net profit growth

-64.26

-29.92

-49.55

-21.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

94.9

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

94.9

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.63

Surana Solar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Surana Solar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Narender Surana

Non Executive Director

Devendra Surana

Independent Director

R Surender Reddy

Non Executive Director

Manish Surana

Independent Director

Sanjana Jain

Independent Director

N Krupakar Reddy

Whole-time Director

Baunakar Shekarnath

Independent Director

Nagesh Boorugu

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Sanghi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vempati Venkata Nagasri Durga Raja Sriramya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surana Solar Ltd

Summary

Surana Ventures Limited (SVL) was incorporated in the year 2006, a flagship Company of Surana Group. The Company manufactures Solar Energy Systems with the focus on Solar Photovoltaic PV Modules. They provide high quality Solar PV Modules with the best price performance ration in the Indian market. The Company has manufacturing units at Fabcity, SEZ, and Cherlapally, in Hyderabad. The products are sold under the brand Surana Ventures into the domestic market.During the year 2008, the Company entered into the business of manufacture of solar energy systems with focus on solar PV Modules. In the same year, the Company became Joint Venture Company of M/s. Surana Telecom And Power Limited and M/s. Bhagyanagar India Limited.During year 2009-2010, through the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company with M/s Surana Telecom And Power Limited, the Solar Undertaking of Surana Telecom and Power Limited was merged with the Company and the Scheme became effective on July 28, 2010. Accordingly, the shares of the company were listed on stock exchanges w.e.f 7th January, 2011. In 2012-13, M/s. Surana Solar Systems Private Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 10th June 2013.The Company installed cumulative capacity of 4.2 MW roof top solar through EPC in Telangana State in year 2021-22.Currently, the Company has 4 four Grid Connected Solar Power Plants commissioned in Gujarat and Telangana of 5 MW each. Their upcoming Power Projects of 30MW are to be set up in Karnataka, An
Company FAQs

What is the Surana Solar Ltd share price today?

The Surana Solar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surana Solar Ltd is ₹222.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surana Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surana Solar Ltd is 431.36 and 4.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surana Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surana Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surana Solar Ltd is ₹28.35 and ₹65.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Surana Solar Ltd?

Surana Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.61%, 3 Years at 15.49%, 1 Year at 40.21%, 6 Month at 21.03%, 3 Month at -27.19% and 1 Month at -5.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surana Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surana Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.89 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 56.78 %

