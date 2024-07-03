SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹46.01
Prev. Close₹47.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.94
Day's High₹48.4
Day's Low₹45.22
52 Week's High₹65.38
52 Week's Low₹28.35
Book Value₹11.54
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)222.51
P/E431.36
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.6
24.6
24.6
24.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.56
32.82
30.54
29.69
Net Worth
56.16
57.42
55.14
54.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.94
33.16
39.11
84.09
yoy growth (%)
-15.75
-15.21
-53.47
-28.86
Raw materials
-19.43
-22.6
-26.07
-67.82
As % of sales
69.57
68.15
66.65
80.65
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.81
-1.52
-2.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.4
0.75
1.28
2.44
Depreciation
-4.55
-4.94
-3.17
-2.74
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.16
-0.43
-0.77
Working capital
0.39
-10.45
6.34
-24.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.75
-15.21
-53.47
-28.86
Op profit growth
-3.28
-7.97
-25.24
-13.71
EBIT growth
-23.88
-53.19
-40.02
-24.02
Net profit growth
-64.26
-29.92
-49.55
-21.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
94.9
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
94.9
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Narender Surana
Non Executive Director
Devendra Surana
Independent Director
R Surender Reddy
Non Executive Director
Manish Surana
Independent Director
Sanjana Jain
Independent Director
N Krupakar Reddy
Whole-time Director
Baunakar Shekarnath
Independent Director
Nagesh Boorugu
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vempati Venkata Nagasri Durga Raja Sriramya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Surana Solar Ltd
Summary
Surana Ventures Limited (SVL) was incorporated in the year 2006, a flagship Company of Surana Group. The Company manufactures Solar Energy Systems with the focus on Solar Photovoltaic PV Modules. They provide high quality Solar PV Modules with the best price performance ration in the Indian market. The Company has manufacturing units at Fabcity, SEZ, and Cherlapally, in Hyderabad. The products are sold under the brand Surana Ventures into the domestic market.During the year 2008, the Company entered into the business of manufacture of solar energy systems with focus on solar PV Modules. In the same year, the Company became Joint Venture Company of M/s. Surana Telecom And Power Limited and M/s. Bhagyanagar India Limited.During year 2009-2010, through the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company with M/s Surana Telecom And Power Limited, the Solar Undertaking of Surana Telecom and Power Limited was merged with the Company and the Scheme became effective on July 28, 2010. Accordingly, the shares of the company were listed on stock exchanges w.e.f 7th January, 2011. In 2012-13, M/s. Surana Solar Systems Private Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 10th June 2013.The Company installed cumulative capacity of 4.2 MW roof top solar through EPC in Telangana State in year 2021-22.Currently, the Company has 4 four Grid Connected Solar Power Plants commissioned in Gujarat and Telangana of 5 MW each. Their upcoming Power Projects of 30MW are to be set up in Karnataka, An
Read More
The Surana Solar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surana Solar Ltd is ₹222.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Surana Solar Ltd is 431.36 and 4.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surana Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surana Solar Ltd is ₹28.35 and ₹65.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Surana Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.61%, 3 Years at 15.49%, 1 Year at 40.21%, 6 Month at 21.03%, 3 Month at -27.19% and 1 Month at -5.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.