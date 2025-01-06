iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Solar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.22
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.4

0.75

1.28

2.44

Depreciation

-4.55

-4.94

-3.17

-2.74

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.16

-0.43

-0.77

Working capital

0.39

-10.45

6.34

-24.59

Other operating items

Operating

-3.94

-14.8

4

-25.66

Capital expenditure

0.27

12

0.01

1.28

Free cash flow

-3.67

-2.8

4.02

-24.38

Equity raised

58.95

56.77

54.08

50.73

Investing

4.85

0

0

0

Financing

0.85

3.83

4.87

-2.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

60.97

57.8

62.98

23.84

