Surana Solar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.4
0.75
1.28
2.44
Depreciation
-4.55
-4.94
-3.17
-2.74
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.16
-0.43
-0.77
Working capital
0.39
-10.45
6.34
-24.59
Other operating items
Operating
-3.94
-14.8
4
-25.66
Capital expenditure
0.27
12
0.01
1.28
Free cash flow
-3.67
-2.8
4.02
-24.38
Equity raised
58.95
56.77
54.08
50.73
Investing
4.85
0
0
0
Financing
0.85
3.83
4.87
-2.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
60.97
57.8
62.98
23.84
