Surana Solar Ltd Key Ratios

42.47
(3.28%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:54:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.52

EBIT margin

6.89

Net profit margin

2.71

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.88

Dividend per share

1

Cash EPS

-0.22

Book value per share

17.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.68

P/CEPS

-61.51

P/B

0.8

EV/EBIDTA

9.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

111.65

Tax payout

-28.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.19

Net debt / equity

0.57

Net debt / op. profit

2.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.05

Employee costs

-3.16

Other costs

-12.25

