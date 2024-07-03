Surana Solar Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
94.9
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
94.9
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.63
Total Income
95.54
Total Expenditure
86.73
PBIDT
8.81
Interest
2.98
PBDT
5.82
Depreciation
2.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.75
Deferred Tax
0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
2.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.57
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.79
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
24.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
61,68,764
Public Shareholding (%)
25.06
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,84,34,536
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.93
PBIDTM(%)
9.28
PBDTM(%)
6.14
PATM(%)
2.71
