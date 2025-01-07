iifl-logo-icon 1
44.59
(-1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:54:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.94

33.16

39.11

84.09

yoy growth (%)

-15.75

-15.21

-53.47

-28.86

Raw materials

-19.43

-22.6

-26.07

-67.82

As % of sales

69.57

68.15

66.65

80.65

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.81

-1.52

-2.15

As % of sales

1.75

2.44

3.89

2.56

Other costs

-2.64

-4.2

-5.48

-6.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.46

12.66

14.02

7.18

Operating profit

5.36

5.54

6.02

8.06

OPM

19.2

16.72

15.41

9.59

Depreciation

-4.55

-4.94

-3.17

-2.74

Interest expense

-0.81

-0.85

-2.15

-3.28

Other income

0.4

1

0.58

0.41

Profit before tax

0.4

0.75

1.28

2.44

Taxes

-0.19

-0.16

-0.43

-0.77

Tax rate

-48.15

-21.38

-34.19

-31.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.59

0.84

1.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

0.59

0.84

1.67

yoy growth (%)

-64.26

-29.92

-49.55

-21.42

NPM

0.75

1.78

2.15

1.98

