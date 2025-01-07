Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.94
33.16
39.11
84.09
yoy growth (%)
-15.75
-15.21
-53.47
-28.86
Raw materials
-19.43
-22.6
-26.07
-67.82
As % of sales
69.57
68.15
66.65
80.65
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.81
-1.52
-2.15
As % of sales
1.75
2.44
3.89
2.56
Other costs
-2.64
-4.2
-5.48
-6.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.46
12.66
14.02
7.18
Operating profit
5.36
5.54
6.02
8.06
OPM
19.2
16.72
15.41
9.59
Depreciation
-4.55
-4.94
-3.17
-2.74
Interest expense
-0.81
-0.85
-2.15
-3.28
Other income
0.4
1
0.58
0.41
Profit before tax
0.4
0.75
1.28
2.44
Taxes
-0.19
-0.16
-0.43
-0.77
Tax rate
-48.15
-21.38
-34.19
-31.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.59
0.84
1.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.59
0.84
1.67
yoy growth (%)
-64.26
-29.92
-49.55
-21.42
NPM
0.75
1.78
2.15
1.98
