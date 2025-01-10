Surana Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.6
24.6
24.6
24.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.56
32.82
30.54
29.69
Net Worth
56.16
57.42
55.14
54.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
10.38
7.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.5
0.67
0.84
0.84
Total Liabilities
56.66
58.09
66.36
62.48
Fixed Assets
13.85
19.65
23.61
26.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.04
5.62
0.05
4.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.17
0.17
0
Networking Capital
34.27
32.48
41.98
30.11
Inventories
18.07
13.21
20.7
8.41
Inventory Days
109.85
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0.34
3.55
8.15
Debtor Days
106.46
Other Current Assets
18.32
20.44
20.04
15.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.51
-0.83
-0.72
Creditor Days
9.4
Other Current Liabilities
-2.11
-1
-1.48
-0.78
Cash
0.36
0.18
0.55
1.12
Total Assets
56.66
58.1
66.36
62.48
