Surana Solar Ltd Summary

Surana Ventures Limited (SVL) was incorporated in the year 2006, a flagship Company of Surana Group. The Company manufactures Solar Energy Systems with the focus on Solar Photovoltaic PV Modules. They provide high quality Solar PV Modules with the best price performance ration in the Indian market. The Company has manufacturing units at Fabcity, SEZ, and Cherlapally, in Hyderabad. The products are sold under the brand Surana Ventures into the domestic market.During the year 2008, the Company entered into the business of manufacture of solar energy systems with focus on solar PV Modules. In the same year, the Company became Joint Venture Company of M/s. Surana Telecom And Power Limited and M/s. Bhagyanagar India Limited.During year 2009-2010, through the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company with M/s Surana Telecom And Power Limited, the Solar Undertaking of Surana Telecom and Power Limited was merged with the Company and the Scheme became effective on July 28, 2010. Accordingly, the shares of the company were listed on stock exchanges w.e.f 7th January, 2011. In 2012-13, M/s. Surana Solar Systems Private Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 10th June 2013.The Company installed cumulative capacity of 4.2 MW roof top solar through EPC in Telangana State in year 2021-22.Currently, the Company has 4 four Grid Connected Solar Power Plants commissioned in Gujarat and Telangana of 5 MW each. Their upcoming Power Projects of 30MW are to be set up in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu.