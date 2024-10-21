|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Fund Raising. Financial Results and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.10.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 17.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board meeting outcome for the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Approved and taken on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024)
