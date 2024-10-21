iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surana Solar Ltd Board Meeting

40.95
(-0.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Surana Solar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Fund Raising. Financial Results and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.10.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 17.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board meeting outcome for the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
Surana Solar Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Approved and taken on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024)

Surana Solar: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Surana Solar Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.