Surana Solar Ltd AGM

41.24
(4.78%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Surana Solar CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
Submission of copies of Newspaper Advertisement for intimation regarding the 18th Annual General Meeting to be held through Video Conferencing or other Audio Visual Means. Intimation of record date for 18th Annual General Meeting through video conferencing for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Book Closure of Annual General Meeting. The 18th Annual General Meeting (AGMO of the Company will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 11.00 AM IST Through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the circulars/notification issued by MCA and SEBI (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) PROCEEDINGS OF THE 18TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)

