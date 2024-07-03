Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹57
Prev. Close₹57.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.68
Day's High₹57
Day's Low₹54.1
52 Week's High₹152
52 Week's Low₹55.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)127.41
P/E23.23
EPS2.46
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.4
17.4
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.8
0.95
5.36
-3.29
Net Worth
70.2
18.35
10.36
1.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvind Sharma
Whole-time Director
Saideep Shantaram Bagale
Independent Director
Prinyanka Yadav
Independent Director
Dilip Kumar Swarnkar
Executive Director
Santosh Kumar Palaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reetu Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Electro Force (India) Ltd
Summary
Electro Force India Ltd was originally incorporated as Electroforce (India) Private Limited on June 14, 2010 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Electro Force (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 11, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and designs and manufactures electrical components, metal / plastic contact parts, and supplies these products to the industry players via a business-to-business (B2B) model. The Company operate its manufacturing unit from Vasai, Maharashtra. It provide services ranging from designing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. In addition, the main focus has been on offering integrated services, to Indian manufacturers of electrical components. The Company specialize in designing and manufacturing of precision sheet metal components, high speed metal stamping component, plastic injection mouldings, insert and over moulding, sub-assemblies and value added services for diverse industries like electronics, lighting and other engineering industries in India.The Company started in the year 2010 as Electro Force (India) Pvt Ltd. Since inception, the Company has been a supplier of high grade precision metal electrical contact parts and components, connectors and assemblies for applications in electronics, lighting, switchgear and allied industries in India. Its core manufactu
Read More
The Electro Force India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electro Force India Ltd is ₹127.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Electro Force India Ltd is 23.23 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electro Force India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electro Force India Ltd is ₹55.25 and ₹152 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Electro Force India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.64%, 6 Month at -26.12%, 3 Month at -18.12% and 1 Month at -4.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.