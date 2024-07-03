iifl-logo-icon 1
Electro Force (India) Ltd Share Price

54.45
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open57
  • Day's High57
  • 52 Wk High152
  • Prev. Close57.15
  • Day's Low54.1
  • 52 Wk Low 55.25
  • Turnover (lac)15.68
  • P/E23.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)127.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Electro Force (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

57

Prev. Close

57.15

Turnover(Lac.)

15.68

Day's High

57

Day's Low

54.1

52 Week's High

152

52 Week's Low

55.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

127.41

P/E

23.23

EPS

2.46

Divi. Yield

0

Electro Force (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Dec, 2024

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Electro Force (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Electro Force (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 37.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Electro Force (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.4

17.4

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.8

0.95

5.36

-3.29

Net Worth

70.2

18.35

10.36

1.71

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Electro Force (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Electro Force (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvind Sharma

Whole-time Director

Saideep Shantaram Bagale

Independent Director

Prinyanka Yadav

Independent Director

Dilip Kumar Swarnkar

Executive Director

Santosh Kumar Palaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reetu Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Electro Force (India) Ltd

Summary

Electro Force India Ltd was originally incorporated as Electroforce (India) Private Limited on June 14, 2010 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Electro Force (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 11, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and designs and manufactures electrical components, metal / plastic contact parts, and supplies these products to the industry players via a business-to-business (B2B) model. The Company operate its manufacturing unit from Vasai, Maharashtra. It provide services ranging from designing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. In addition, the main focus has been on offering integrated services, to Indian manufacturers of electrical components. The Company specialize in designing and manufacturing of precision sheet metal components, high speed metal stamping component, plastic injection mouldings, insert and over moulding, sub-assemblies and value added services for diverse industries like electronics, lighting and other engineering industries in India.The Company started in the year 2010 as Electro Force (India) Pvt Ltd. Since inception, the Company has been a supplier of high grade precision metal electrical contact parts and components, connectors and assemblies for applications in electronics, lighting, switchgear and allied industries in India. Its core manufactu
Company FAQs

What is the Electro Force India Ltd share price today?

The Electro Force India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Electro Force India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electro Force India Ltd is ₹127.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Electro Force India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Electro Force India Ltd is 23.23 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Electro Force India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electro Force India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electro Force India Ltd is ₹55.25 and ₹152 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Electro Force India Ltd?

Electro Force India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.64%, 6 Month at -26.12%, 3 Month at -18.12% and 1 Month at -4.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Electro Force India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Electro Force India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.49 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 37.48 %

