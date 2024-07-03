Summary

Electro Force India Ltd was originally incorporated as Electroforce (India) Private Limited on June 14, 2010 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Electro Force (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 11, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and designs and manufactures electrical components, metal / plastic contact parts, and supplies these products to the industry players via a business-to-business (B2B) model. The Company operate its manufacturing unit from Vasai, Maharashtra. It provide services ranging from designing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. In addition, the main focus has been on offering integrated services, to Indian manufacturers of electrical components. The Company specialize in designing and manufacturing of precision sheet metal components, high speed metal stamping component, plastic injection mouldings, insert and over moulding, sub-assemblies and value added services for diverse industries like electronics, lighting and other engineering industries in India.The Company started in the year 2010 as Electro Force (India) Pvt Ltd. Since inception, the Company has been a supplier of high grade precision metal electrical contact parts and components, connectors and assemblies for applications in electronics, lighting, switchgear and allied industries in India. Its core manufactu

Read More