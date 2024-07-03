Electro Force (India) Ltd Summary

Electro Force India Ltd was originally incorporated as Electroforce (India) Private Limited on June 14, 2010 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Electro Force (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 11, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company designs and designs and manufactures electrical components, metal / plastic contact parts, and supplies these products to the industry players via a business-to-business (B2B) model. The Company operate its manufacturing unit from Vasai, Maharashtra. It provide services ranging from designing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics. In addition, the main focus has been on offering integrated services, to Indian manufacturers of electrical components. The Company specialize in designing and manufacturing of precision sheet metal components, high speed metal stamping component, plastic injection mouldings, insert and over moulding, sub-assemblies and value added services for diverse industries like electronics, lighting and other engineering industries in India.The Company started in the year 2010 as Electro Force (India) Pvt Ltd. Since inception, the Company has been a supplier of high grade precision metal electrical contact parts and components, connectors and assemblies for applications in electronics, lighting, switchgear and allied industries in India. Its core manufacturing capabilities include, High speed sheet metal stamping, Injection and insert molding, Progressive cold forging, High frequency welding and Automated and manual assembly and testing. In addition to these, the secondary operations include spot welding; specialty de-burring; passivation, cold forming, secondary stamping, riveting, tapping, finishing & tumbling, automated assembly, pad printing, stacking, grinding.The Company is proposing a Public Issue aggregating 86,75,000 Equity Shares comprising 60,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 26,75,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.