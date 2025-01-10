Electro Force (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.4
17.4
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.8
0.95
5.36
-3.29
Net Worth
70.2
18.35
10.36
1.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
8.78
5.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.2
18.35
19.14
7.58
Fixed Assets
2.81
3.08
3.41
7.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.5
0.47
0.43
0.03
Networking Capital
65.73
13.85
5.02
-0.46
Inventories
9.82
12.7
2.04
2.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.21
6.67
3.96
5.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
67.15
48.45
27.71
1.49
Sundry Creditors
-3.91
-3.9
-4.32
-3.95
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.54
-50.07
-24.37
-5.67
Cash
1.15
0.94
10.29
0.63
Total Assets
70.19
18.34
19.15
7.57
