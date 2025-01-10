iifl-logo-icon 1
Electro Force (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

56.25
(-4.66%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.4

17.4

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.8

0.95

5.36

-3.29

Net Worth

70.2

18.35

10.36

1.71

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

8.78

5.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

70.2

18.35

19.14

7.58

Fixed Assets

2.81

3.08

3.41

7.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.5

0.47

0.43

0.03

Networking Capital

65.73

13.85

5.02

-0.46

Inventories

9.82

12.7

2.04

2.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.21

6.67

3.96

5.59

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

67.15

48.45

27.71

1.49

Sundry Creditors

-3.91

-3.9

-4.32

-3.95

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.54

-50.07

-24.37

-5.67

Cash

1.15

0.94

10.29

0.63

Total Assets

70.19

18.34

19.15

7.57

