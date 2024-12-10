|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Electro Force (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding .Book Closure for the purpose of 14th annual General Meeting Electro Force (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Dec-2024 to 30-Dec-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/12/2024)
