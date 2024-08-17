SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1.4
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.4
Day's Low₹1.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
69.26
69.26
69.26
69.26
Preference Capital
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Reserves
-29.35
-29.1
-29.4
-30.52
Net Worth
45.81
46.06
45.76
44.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.59
1.22
6.52
0.71
yoy growth (%)
-51.55
-81.22
815.09
297.87
Raw materials
0
-0.87
-4
-0.61
As % of sales
0
71.75
61.4
85.61
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.22
-0.32
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.01
0.3
1.11
1
Depreciation
0
0
-0.37
-0.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
1.19
28.83
-163.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.55
-81.22
815.09
297.87
Op profit growth
-102.73
-161.09
-139.02
-50.74
EBIT growth
-94.35
-72.15
7.72
-116.83
Net profit growth
-96.12
-72.44
10.97
-116.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Raj Kumar
Managing Director
Tirupathi Kumar
Director
Surendra Kumar Gupta
Director
N C Agarwal
Director
Shivani Devi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NEPC India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Natural Energy Processing Company Pvt Ltd, in Mar.89, NEPC-India Ltd (formerly known as NEPC-Micon Ltd.) was later converted into a public limited company. The company commenced commercial operations in Sep.91. It set up a 20-MW wind farm part financed by a rights issue in Sep.92. In Apr.94, it again went public to part-finance projects for air-taxi operations, etc.NEPC-Micon has developed an indigenous new gear-box type water pumping wind mill. It manufactures wind turbine generators (WTGs) and wind-driven pumps (WDPs), and installs them on a turnkey basis, according to the requirements of the customers. It also undertakes maintenance as part of its after-sales service. Having created a market for WTGs in the private sector, it has installed these for a number of clients in the corporate sector too. The company has commissioned over 1200 wind turbines of various capacities (between 225 kW and 600 kW), to suit various wind conditions. The companys airline division operates in the southern, western and north-eastern region with a strong presence in the feeder routes. NEPC has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by Det Norske Veritas, the Netherlands. In 1995-96, the company diversified into solar power, another non-conventional energy source. It has already set up its pilot solar power plant in Tamilnadu. It proposes to introduce grid-connected solar power for which it has tied up with Omenian Power Corporation, US, for the technology. In 1996-97, it commis
