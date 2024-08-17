iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NEPC India Ltd Share Price

1.4
(0%)
Jun 27, 2017|10:20:22 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

NEPC India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1.4

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.4

Day's Low

1.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

NEPC India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEPC India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

NEPC India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:48 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2016Mar-2016Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.98%

Non-Promoter- 3.35%

Institutions: 3.34%

Non-Institutions: 84.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NEPC India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

69.26

69.26

69.26

69.26

Preference Capital

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

Reserves

-29.35

-29.1

-29.4

-30.52

Net Worth

45.81

46.06

45.76

44.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.59

1.22

6.52

0.71

yoy growth (%)

-51.55

-81.22

815.09

297.87

Raw materials

0

-0.87

-4

-0.61

As % of sales

0

71.75

61.4

85.61

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.22

-0.32

-0.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.01

0.3

1.11

1

Depreciation

0

0

-0.37

-0.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

1.19

28.83

-163.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.55

-81.22

815.09

297.87

Op profit growth

-102.73

-161.09

-139.02

-50.74

EBIT growth

-94.35

-72.15

7.72

-116.83

Net profit growth

-96.12

-72.44

10.97

-116.23

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

NEPC India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NEPC India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Raj Kumar

Managing Director

Tirupathi Kumar

Director

Surendra Kumar Gupta

Director

N C Agarwal

Director

Shivani Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NEPC India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Natural Energy Processing Company Pvt Ltd, in Mar.89, NEPC-India Ltd (formerly known as NEPC-Micon Ltd.) was later converted into a public limited company. The company commenced commercial operations in Sep.91. It set up a 20-MW wind farm part financed by a rights issue in Sep.92. In Apr.94, it again went public to part-finance projects for air-taxi operations, etc.NEPC-Micon has developed an indigenous new gear-box type water pumping wind mill. It manufactures wind turbine generators (WTGs) and wind-driven pumps (WDPs), and installs them on a turnkey basis, according to the requirements of the customers. It also undertakes maintenance as part of its after-sales service. Having created a market for WTGs in the private sector, it has installed these for a number of clients in the corporate sector too. The company has commissioned over 1200 wind turbines of various capacities (between 225 kW and 600 kW), to suit various wind conditions. The companys airline division operates in the southern, western and north-eastern region with a strong presence in the feeder routes. NEPC has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by Det Norske Veritas, the Netherlands. In 1995-96, the company diversified into solar power, another non-conventional energy source. It has already set up its pilot solar power plant in Tamilnadu. It proposes to introduce grid-connected solar power for which it has tied up with Omenian Power Corporation, US, for the technology. In 1996-97, it commis
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR NEPC India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.